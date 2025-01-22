Victor Osimhen had a mixed performance during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv last night

Osimhen scored Galatasaray's third goal but was responsible for many chances missed during the game

A Turkish commentator has hit out at the Nigerian forward because of his lack of awareness during matches

Victor Osimhen has been told he cannot continue playing Turkish football after his performance for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League.

Osimhen started brightly into his season-long loan at Galatasaray, but as time passed, his goalscoring did not dry up, but other elements of his game became questionable.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring opportunity against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Gala bottled a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Ukrainian opposition Dynamo Kyiv in matchday seven of the Europa League at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

The striker scored the third goal from the penalty spot, meaning five of his last six goals for the club have been penalties, which raises concern about his open-play chances.

He missed four big chances against Kyiv and was caught offside four times, underlining a newfound habit which has made him a target of criticism in the Turkish media.

Turkish pundit berates Osimhen

Turkish pundit Serdar Ali Celikler was unimpressed with the striker and believes the injured Mauro Icardi would have been more useful to the team.

“Osimhen was offside 4-5 times,” he told Neo Spor, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Osimhen's athleticism has regressed a lot. 40-year-old Icardi would be more useful than this Osimhen. Even a potbellied Icardi would make a difference in our league, but Osimhen would be finished after the 28th minute.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen’s goal last night meant he has contributed to 21 goals in Istanbul, two more than he managed for Napoli last season.

Celikler praised the officiating in the match and admitted that it was strange for Galatasaray players who have been used to getting decisions at the slightest touch.

“I really liked the referee of the match. He probably called 0 fouls in the first 25 minutes,” he said. “Galatasaray players could not stand up against such a game. Because they were used to playing stop-start and were confused about what to do in such a running game.”

The Turkish champions continue to analyse Osimhen's future and explore the possibility of signing him permanently from Napoli after he impressed them.

However, his recent performances and in-game antics will make the club rethink if the striker is worth €75 million and sacrificing other key positions that need to be strengthened.

Napoli's parent club would prefer to deal with other interested clubs and are furious with Osimhen for turning down a January move to Manchester United.

Bolayir against Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray’s board member Turcan Bolayir was against signing Victor Osimhen permanently despite his goalscoring abilities.

Aged and super fan Bolayir noted the player's fitness problems and his tendency to lose duels because he is down asking the referee for fouls, which are not to be overlooked.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng