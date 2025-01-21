Victor Osimhen continued his impressive scoring streak in Galatasaray's 3-3 draw with Dynamo Kyiv

Galatasaray’s defense falters, allowing Dynamo Kyiv to claw back from behind in a dramatic Europa League encounter

The Lions now look to redeem themselves in an away fixture against Ajax next week

Victor Osimhen once again proved his worth by finding the back of the net in Galatasaray’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the 7th week of the UEFA Europa League.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker, who has been in exceptional form since joining the Turkish side, played a crucial role in the match but Okan Buruk’s men defensive lapses caused them greatly.

Victor Osimhen scored his 15th goal of the season as Galatasaray were held at home 3-3 in the Europa League by Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Livescores, goals from Davinson Sánchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı gave Galatasaray a two-goal lead early in the ninth and 21st minute respectively before Vladyslav Vanat halved the deficit just before half-time.

Osimhen restored the Turkish team’s two-goal lead in the 58th minute after converting from the penalty spot, his fourth goal in five games in the Europa League after the video assistant referee intervened when Baris Alper Yilmaz was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

The Lions would capitulate late in the game as two vital goals from former West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko ensured Dynamo Kyiv earned their first point in the Europa League this season at the RAMS Park Stadium.

Galatasaray defense under scrutiny after collapse

Despite a strong attacking display, Galatasaray's defensive frailties were exposed again as they failed to hold onto their lead against Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv.

Vanat and Yarmolenko took full advantage of Galatasaray’s lapses at the back, ensuring their side walked away with a hard-fought point.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions for the fans, with Galatasaray initially looking in control but eventually faltering under pressure.

The Lions' inability to manage their defensive duties cost them valuable points, leaving them with 13 in total. Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv, who are bottom of the group, managed to secure only their first point in the competition.

What’s next for the Lions?

With the draw, Galatasaray will now shift focus to their next Europa League fixture, an away match against Ajax.

This clash is expected to be a tough test for Galatasaray as they aim to solidify their position in the competition.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk will be under pressure to address the defensive issues that have plagued the team in recent matches.

Osimhen crosses milestone goal contributions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is in red-hot form after scoring to extend Galatasaray’s lead in the UEFA Europa League group stage match against Ukrainian opposition Dynamo Keiv.

Osimhen came into the match having scored during the 1-1 Turkish Super League draw against Hatayspor, a match in which he scored from the penalty spot and repeated it again.

With the goal, Osimhen has now contributed to 21 goals this season, with 15 goals and 6 assists, more than the 17 goals and two assists he managed in all competitions for Napoli last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng