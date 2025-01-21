Former Serie A forward has hailed Victor Osimhen’s scoring prowess following his remarkable exploits for Galatasaray

The 26-year-old forward moved to Turkey after a fallout with the Napoli hierarchy last summer

Osimhen has made 20 goal contributions for Galatasaray in just 18 appearances this season for the Istanbul club

Victor Osimhen’s goal-scoring ability has once again received high praise, with former Serie A forward Osarimen Giulio Ebagua appreciating the Nigerian striker’s impact at Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old forward has established himself as one of the most reliable forwards in modern football and his goal contributions for the Turkish giants back this argument.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 14 goals in all competitions. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen is one of the leading goalscorers in Turkey and the top scorer for Galatasaray this season with 14 goals and six assists in 18 appearances.

The Napoli loanee has been one of the standout players in Turkey and has earned the love of supporters and pundits in just a short time playing for Okan Buruk’s team.

Despite his outstanding goal contributions, Osimhen has been criticised by a small section of fans who believe the striker is not too technically gifted when compared to other world-class forwards.

Osimhen turns Serie A critic to supporter

Former Torino forward Ebagua expressed reservations about Osimhen’s technical style, but he did not shy away from acknowledging the player’s effectiveness.

Ebagua emphasized that while he may not be "crazy" about Osimhen’s style, the Galatasaray striker’s numbers cannot be ignored.

“I have to be honest: I didn’t particularly like him from a technical and stylistic point of view, but he always stands out for the many goals he scores.

“Osimhen is a certainty in every team he plays for, including the national team and, even if I’m not crazy about him from a technical point of view, the numbers speak for him”. Ebagua told Europa Calcio.

Why Osimhen’s reliability makes him a key asset

Osimhen’s consistency goes beyond aesthetics as his ability to score in a variety of situations makes the Super Eagles striker a valuable asset for any team.

While many of the forward’s critics may focus on his technique, the 26-year-old’s results-oriented approach has garnered widespread respect.

Osimhen’s ability to rise above stylistic critiques and deliver when it matters most has cemented his reputation as a world-class striker to be reckoned with.

As he continues to grow, Osimhen’s focus on results over style is proving to be a winning formula, both for himself and the teams he represents such as seen in Napoli and Galatasaray.

Key factor holding Osimhen from scoring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Turkish commentator, Ugur Karakullukcu, has identified the key factor hindering Osimhen from scoring an extraordinary number of goals for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward has been criticised lately for failing to score from open play with his last four goals coming from the penalty spot.

Osimhen’s positional play has also been called into question after the 26-year-old has been flagged offside 20 times this season with six of his goals also chalked off for the same issue.

