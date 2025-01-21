Victor Osimhen has been on an impeccable run of form for Galatasaray since his summer transfer in 2024

The combative Nigerian forward has been involved in 19 goals in 18 appearances for the Istanbul outfit

A Turkish football expert has detailed one crucial thing that could hinder Osimhen from scoring an outrageous number of goals with Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has recently made headlines in the Turkish media—not for transfer rumours, but for discussions surrounding his offside decisions.

The highly-regarded Nigerian striker, who has quickly found his stride at Galatasaray, has come under scrutiny for his offside infractions in recent games.

In the club's latest match against Hatayspor, the Napoli loanee was flagged offside four times, sparking a wave of criticism among Turkish football figures.

However, as Galatasaray prepares for their upcoming Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv, Turkish commentator, Ugur Karakullukcu, has identified the key factor hindering Osimhen from scoring an extraordinary number of goals for Galatasaray.

Turkish commentator names thing hindering Osimhen's goalscoring

Speaking in an interview captured by the media outlet, Forza Cimbom, the renowned Turkish football commentator, acknowledged that while Osimhen is as prolific as strikers come, his tendency to be caught offside has hindered his goal-scoring record.

"Only offside is stopping Osimhen. Whether you’re getting the ball between three defenders or trying to catch up with everything, it's challenging. Victor, relax, brother—no player can catch up with you. Osimhen should have scored many more goals if he can stay onside."

The commentator's words hold some truth, as Osimhen has had six goals ruled out this season due to offside decisions.

This recurring issue has prompted Galatasaray coach, Okan Buruk, to devise a plan to help the forward overcome his struggles with the offside trap. Despite discussing this strategy, Buruk also defended Osimhen, praising his brilliance in front of goal.

Osimhen, who has been involved in 19 goals in 18 appearances according to Fotmob, will be hoping that the upcoming Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv offers him a fresh opportunity to overcome his offside challenges.

Turkish expert calls Osimhen overrated

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Turkish football expert,Serhat Ululuren, has labelled Osimhen as overrated in a recent interview.

The popular Turkish football analyst was very critical of the Nigerian striker in a recent encounter with the media.

Ululuren criticised Osimhen’s market valuation and overall performance, describing the forward as overrated.

The Turkish journalist further argued that Osimhen falls short when compared to Galatasaray's current talisman, Mauro Icardi.

Ululuren also weighed in on the forward’s link to Manchester United, stating that the Napoli loanee would be placed on the bench if he were to join the Premier League outfit.

Ululuren’s words appear to be a subtle ploy to ensure Osimhen extends his stay at Galatasaray, as Napoli now appear desperate to sell the highly-priced Nigerian striker.

The Galatasaray forward, however, has not responded to the criticism from the Turkish journalist.

