A Turkish journalist has questioned Victor Osimhen’s valuation after Galatasaray’s Europa League draw against Dynamo Kyiv

The Turkish media criticized Osimhen for multiple offside infractions and lackluster decision-making during the game

Despite the criticism, Osimhen remains a key player for Galatasaray, contributing significantly to their campaign

Victor Osimhen is facing harsh criticism from the Turkish media following Galatasaray’s 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League.

The Istanbul Giants blew a two-goal lead in front of their fans as some minor defensive lapses cost Okan Buruk's men to concede two goals despite leading 3-1 in the second half.

Victor Osimhen's performance versus Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League has drawn criticism from the Turkish media. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Despite scoring his fifth consecutive penalty goal for the Turkish side per Livescores, the 26-year-old forward’s overall performance has come under intense scrutiny.

Osimhen, known for his clinical finishing and ability to lead the attack, had a mixed outing against Dynamo Kyiv. While his penalty helped Galatasaray maintain their Europa League hopes, his repeated offside calls and questionable decision-making raised concerns.

Turkish journalist Ugur Karakullukcu expressed his dissatisfaction, suggesting that the Nigerian striker's display was not reflective of his high market valuation.

Turkish journalist blasts Osimhen’s performance

During a post-match analysis, Karakullukcu did not hold back in his criticism of Osimhen’s performance after the forward missed four big chances for Galatasaray on the night.

The journalist highlighted the Nigerian’s inability to time his runs effectively, which disrupted Galatasaray’s attacking rhythm after being caught offside four times also.

"This is not a performance worth 50 million Euros. I'm not saying 60-70 or anything like that. You were offside 4 times, bro. Also, the passes weren't coming late. Even when the passes came normally, you were offside, bro." As translated by Google.

Karakullukcu’s comments sparked discussions among fans and analysts, with opinions divided on whether the criticism was warranted.

Osimhen’s key role for Galatasaray despite criticism

Despite the harsh words, Osimhen remains a pivotal figure in Galatasaray’s attacking line-up this season after making over 20 goal contributions for the Lions.

The Nigerian forward has been instrumental in the Istanbul giant’s Europa League campaign after netting his fourth goal in five appearances in the competition, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen has showcased his ability to convert crucial chances under pressure and his consistent goal-scoring form, including five consecutive penalties in all competitions, underscores his value to the team.

While the criticism from Karakullukcu may highlight areas for improvement, the 26-year-old forward’s overall contributions cannot be overlooked.

Galatasaray currently sits in a strong position in the Europa League with 13 points from seven games played, and Osimhen will be key to their success in upcoming fixtures.

As Galatasaray prepares for their next challenge against Ajax in the Europa League, all eyes will be on Osimhen to respond to his critics and reaffirm his worth.

Osimhen sends strong message to teammates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen was an unhappy man as the Nigerian forward reflected on Galatasaray's draw in the UEFA Europa League encounter against Dynamo Kyiv.

The Istanbul outfit, who were expected to make light work of their struggling opponents, saw their two-goal lead slip in the final stages of the match.

Osimhen, who appeared to have won victory for the Yellow and Reds with a superb penalty kick, watched as his team's defensive indecision cost them a key victory on the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng