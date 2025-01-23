Turkish journalist Emre Ozcan claims Victor Osimhen’s finishing ability is three steps below Mauro Icardi’s

Ozcan highlighted how the defensive profiles of back threes in football had exposed Osimhen’s struggles

He suggests that the current period requires a thorough analysis of Osimhen’s challenges on the pitch

Turkish journalist Emre Ozcan has sparked a debate in the Turkish football world with his recent comments comparing Galatasaray strikers Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi.

Osimhen has faced serious backlash from fans and pundits following his recent performances for Galatasaray after failing to score from open play in his last five appearances.

Victor Osimhen has faced harsh criticism from the Turkish media for his performance in Galatasaray's 3-3 draw versus Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen is Galatasaray’s leading goalscorer this season after netting 15 goals and creating six assists in just 19 games for the Turkish giants.

The 26-year-old forward has however missed several big chances, including missing five chances against Dynamo Kyiv in the 3-3 draw in the Europa League that made supporters turn on him.

Osimhen has also been criticised largely for his positional play, with the Nigerian striker getting caught offside too often in matches which have led to six of his goals being chalked off this season.

Osimhen versus Icardi finishing analysed

Turkish football expert Ozcan says Osimhen’s finishing remains an area of concern for Galatasaray, especially when compared with fellow striker Icardi’s clinical edge in front of goal.

Icardi, who has been Galatasaray's preferred striker for many seasons, was sidelined for the rest of the season after picking up an ACL injury, leaving the Nigerian forward with the goalscoring responsibilities.

The Argentine forward, renowned for his precision and composure in front of goal, is often seen as one of the most lethal finishers in modern football.

Ozcan's analysis suggests that Osimhen, despite his raw power and athleticism, lacks the refined touch that Icardi consistently demonstrates.

"Osimhen's finishing ability is three steps below Icardi's. His lack of this, along with the profile of the back three, sometimes writes a minus. I think this period is a situation that needs to be read a little bit from this perspective." Emre Ozcan comments translated by Google.

Osimhen’s strengths, such as his speed, aerial ability, and relentless work rate, remain undeniable assets. However, Ozcan’s comments underscore the importance of adaptability and technical growth for players facing varying tactical challenges.

Dissecting Osimhen’s performance in Europa League

In another report, Legit.ng dissected Osimhen’s performance against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League after the Turkish side blew a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 on Tuesday night.

He followed up his penalty goal against Hatayspor at the weekend with another goal from the spot during the UEFA Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv.

However, despite his goal, he endured criticism from the Turkish media and fans on social media, who called him out for four big chances missed and four offsides.

Turkish pundit berates Osimhen’s poor performance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s poor performance against Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League has drawn harsh criticism from the Turkish media.

Despite the Nigeria forward’s goal, the 26-year-old earned the wrath of Galatasaray fans after missing five big chances and also getting caught offside four times in the game.

The Istanbul Giants blew a two-goal lead in front of their fans as some minor defensive lapses cost Okan Buruk's men to concede two goals despite leading 3-1 in the second half.

