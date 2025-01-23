Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has faced a flurry of criticism following his recent performances

The Galatasaray forward, despite being on an impressive goalscoring run, currently tops an unwanted Europa League list

Several journalists and stakeholders have subjected the Napoli loanee to intense criticism due to this unwanted record

Victor Osimhen may currently be in impressive form, but the Galatasaray forward's performances seem to fall short of his very best.

The Nigerian striker, tasked with leading the Turkish club’s attack in the absence of Mauro Icardi due to injury, has come under fire for a string of underwhelming displays.

According to data from FotMob, Osimhen has been directly involved in 20 goals in just 19 appearances since joining Galatasaray.

However, while these numbers may seem impressive, they merely mask some glaring flaws. As per Sofascore, Osimhen holds the unwanted record for the most big chances missed—16—in the ongoing Europa League season.

This alarming statistic was on full display in Galatasaray’s recent Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv, where the Nigerian missed three clear-cut chances.

Unsurprisingly, this has sparked widespread criticism of Osimhen's performances, with Turkish football expert, Ugur Karakullukcu, being the latest to voice his opinion.

The journalist argued that Osimhen's performances are far below the quality many believe he possesses, even suggesting that his displays are not worthy of a €50 million valuation.

Turkish journalist blasts Osimhen

Sharing his thoughts on Osimhen, as reported by Forza Cimbom, the veteran journalist criticised the striker's performance against Dynamo Kyiv, stating:

“This is not a performance worth 50 million euros. I'm not even talking about 60 or 70 million. You’ve been offside four times, brother. And it’s not because the passes come late—you’re offside even when the passes are perfectly timed, brother."

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time Osimhen’s market value and overall quality have been called into question.

Recently, another Turkish football expert labelled the Nigerian striker overrated, adding that he shouldn’t even consider a move to the English Premier League, as he would likely end up sitting on the bench behind other strikers.

For his part, Osimhen appears to have adopted a policy of silence in response to such criticism, choosing instead to let his performances on the pitch do the talking.

Despite his recent spate of missed chances, the Nigerian forward remains the most prolific attacker in the Turkish league, solidifying his status as a key player for Galatasaray.

Mikel Obi visits Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how former Nigerian midfielder, Mikel Obi, paid a visit to Osimhen ahead of the UEFA Europa League clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

The former Chelsea star, who has never hidden his admiration for his fellow countryman, visited the Florya facilities on a tour.

Mikel also took the time to watch Osimhen find the back of the net in Galatasaray’s clash against their Ukrainian counterparts.

Mikel continues to play a pivotal role in encouraging Osimhen to complete a transfer to Premier League outfit Chelsea. Whether a move will materialise remains to be seen.

