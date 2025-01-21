Gian Piero Gasperini has been met with a barrage of criticism following Atalanta's defeat against Napoli

The Bergamo club tactician opted to substitute his most potent attackers, Ademola Lookman and Mario Retegui, despite still needing a goal

The veteran coach has spoken amid the criticism he has received following the defeat against their Serie A rivals

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks due to some questionable decisions on the touchline.

Once seemingly on track for a potential maiden Scudetto triumph, the Italian tactician has seen his side's fortunes take a downturn, with Atalanta now winless in their last five matches.

Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, looks on during the Italian Super Cup match against Inter Milan at the Al Awwal Park on January 02, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Amid this winless streak, one recurring concern has been Gasperini’s tendency to substitute his attacking players when his team is in desperate need of a goal.

On several occasions, such as in the Italian Super Cup semifinal against Inter Milan, he opted to leave out Ademola Lookman and other key attacking threats, even as the match was on the line.

This approach sparked considerable criticism from fans and journalists alike. However, Gasperini seemed unfazed by the backlash, and in the recent fixture against Napoli, he once again made the decision to pull off his most lethal attackers despite still requiring a goal.

While this tactic ultimately proved ineffective, Gasperini remains steadfast in his belief in his methods. In a recent interview, the veteran manager addressed his decisions and the ongoing criticism he has faced.

Atalanta coach speaks on his decisions and criticisms

Speaking to the media, as captured by Tutto Atalanta, the 66-year-old coach stated:

"We have the right grit, as the South Americans say. Losing in that way against Napoli really bothered us, but we are proud to have played a good game. We didn’t like the result, but that’s okay. The team is in a good moment, and the game was good."

Defending his attacking choices, Gasperini added:

"Retegui, Lookman, De Ketelaere, and Samardzic are the ones who are doing better. Charles is perhaps a bit off, Retegui has been out, and I'm happy with Samardzic. He's a talented player who has been showing a lot lately. I have four, and three of these four will play."

Atalanta are now focused on reviving their season and securing qualification to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

However, fans will hope that in their upcoming clash against Sturm Graz, Gasperini takes heed of the advice given by Paolo Di Canio, who recently emphasised that the manager could afford to be a bit calmer in his decision-making, particularly regarding his tendency to hastily substitute his attackers.

