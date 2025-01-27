Victor Osimhen was replaced at Napoli by Belgian forward, Romelu Lukaku, at the start of the 2024/25 season

Lukaku, who initially struggled to adapt to the Neapolitan outfit, has begun firing on all cylinders, particularly since the turn of the new year

An Italian media outlet has detailed what the Belgian attacker has brought to Napoli under the leadership of Antonio Conte

Victor Osimhen continues to bear the brunt of criticism emanating from Napoli, particularly as the club pushes toward the Serie A crown.

The Neapolitan side, which experienced a wave of high-profile departures in the summer of 2024—including Osimhen—seems to have quickly regained its footing, with key replacements, such as Romelu Lukaku, gradually finding their form.

Romelu Lukaku celebrating during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Juventus at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on January 25, 2025. Image: SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

The Belgian striker, who faced intense criticism earlier in the season, has now emerged as the driving force behind Napoli's Scudetto pursuit.

According to data from Fotmob, the 31-year-old has scored three goals in his last four matches, including decisive winners against Atalanta and the previously unbeaten Juventus.

However, amid Lukaku's resurgence, an Italian outlet has analyzed what the forward has brought to Napoli—qualities that had seemingly been missing prior to his arrival.

Italian outlet praises Lukaku, aims slight dig at Osimhen

In an editorial captured by the media outlet, Tutto Napoli, Lukaku was lauded for bringing a much-needed breath of fresh air and leadership to the Napoli dressing room.

"Everyone knows the bond between [Antonio] Conte and Lukaku," the editorial noted.

"But not everyone knows that Romelu is the player Antonio demands the most from. When you inspire a champion to push beyond their limits in training, you inspire everyone else to give that extra effort. And this has made all the difference."

The piece further emphasised Lukaku's leadership qualities and his impact on teammates, stating:

"He has stirred the pride of many Azzurri players. Frank Anguissa, alongside McTominay, has become a symbol of Napoli's rediscovered spirit. Already decisive under Spalletti, he is now dominant, always at the centre of the action on both sides of the pitch. Conte has encouraged him to attack the area more frequently and cover previously unexplored spaces. The result? Five goals—a new personal record in a single season."

This high praise for Lukaku comes against the backdrop of lingering talks about Osimhen's divisive presence at Napoli, particularly during his final days as he pushed for a move away from the club.

However, it’s worth noting that while Lukaku is enjoying a brilliant run of form at Napoli, Osimhen is far from struggling. The Nigerian striker recently added to his impressive tally of 21 goal involvements for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

With Napoli and Antonio Conte seemingly delighted with Lukaku's contributions, Osimhen's permanent exit in the summer of 2025 now appears all but inevitable.

Osimhen makes a promise to Galatasaray

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen made a promise to Galatasaray following the win against Konyaspor.

The 26-year-old, who found the back of the net in the encounter, stressed he would ensure the Turkish outfit won the league title by the end of the season.

Osimhen also previously promised to lead Galatasaray to the Europa League title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng