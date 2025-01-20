Ademola Lookman was substituted in Atalanta's defeat in the Italian Serie A clash against Napoli

The marquee Nigerian forward was substituted despite finding the back of the net in the encounter

Italian football icon, Paolo Di Canio, has criticised Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, for his decision to substitute Lookman in the crucial fixture

Atalanta's defeat in the Italian Serie A clash against Napoli has left many of the club's fans deeply frustrated.

Supporters and stakeholders have been vocal in their dissatisfaction with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, particularly over his management of the crucial match.

The Bergamo club tactician, who entered the game with his side as favourites, was undone by a series of tactical missteps that ultimately cost Atalanta.

Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Napoli at Gewiss Stadium on January 18, 2025. Image: Photo Agency.

One of his most contentious decisions was substituting key players, Ademola Lookman, and Mario Retegui, while still in need of a goal. This choice proved to be costly and has sparked widespread criticism of the experienced manager.

Adding to the chorus of disapproval is former Italy striker, Paolo Di Canio, who was visibly frustrated by Gasperini’s approach during the match.

Di Canio has since condemned the coach’s decision to substitute Lookman, dubbing it a major blunder.

Italy legend slams Atalanta coach for decision on Lookman

Speaking in an interview captured by Tutto Atalanta, Di Canio specifically criticised Gasperini’s decisions, particularly the substitution of Lookman, which he felt was counterproductive.

The former Italy striker shared his perspective, stating that the decision to remove Lookman, along with Retegui, took away the cutting edge of Atalanta's attack at a critical juncture in the match:

"I agree that the changes in attack were wrong. Between Retegui and Lookman, one of the two should have stayed on the pitch. Removing both of them reduced the chances of finding the goal in the final moments," he remarked.

Di Canio’s words seemed to resonate with many Atalanta fans, as the decision turned what could have been a winnable fixture into a certain defeat for the team.

According to data from Fotmob, the impact of Gasperini's choice was immediately felt, as Atalanta could only generate three attacking threats after the substitutions.

Gasperini’s decision also played a crucial role in Atalanta’s failure to secure the Italian Super Cup title in Jeddah, where he opted for a more relaxed second-string lineup instead of the highly efficient team the club had come to be known for.

Former Real Madrid star urges Napoli to sign Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Real Madrid star, Antonio Cassano, urged Napoli to sign Lookman as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskelia.

The former Italy striker stated that Lookman appears to be one of the most feasible options for Antonio Conte’s side to strengthen their team, following the departure of the Georgian.

Kvaratskelia completed a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window amid reports that he was one of the lowest earners at Napoli.

The 23-year-old is now expected to earn wages in the region of €11 million following his move to the Ligue 1 outfit.

