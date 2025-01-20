Manchester United have been largely plagued by problems in defence since the arrival of Reuben Amorim

The Premier League outfit has been linked with transfers for several high-profile defenders since the opening of the transfer window

A report detailing that the Manchester United hierarchy has shifted its focus to a Nigeria-eligible defender has recently surfaced

Manchester United find themselves in a race against time to secure a defender capable of salvaging what is left of their faltering season.

What began as a subtly promising campaign has spiralled into one of the most disappointing in the club’s storied history.

Among the numerous challenges plaguing the team this season is their glaring defensive frailty.

Patrick Dorgu in action during the Serie A match between Lecce and SS Lazio in Lecce, Italy, on December 21, 2024. Image: Gabriele Maricchiolo.

Source: Getty Images

Under Ruben Amorim, United have frequently been forced to rely on a makeshift backline while desperately seeking reinforcements.

Their search for defensive stability has now turned to a defender of Nigerian descent, Patrick Dorgu, who has emerged as a key target for the club.

Manchester United set to sign Patrick Dorgu

According to a report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the English Premier League side has shifted its focus to signing the fullback from Serie A club Lecce.

The report further details that Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce over the defender, who is reportedly eager to join the club.

It concludes by stating that negotiations between both parties are well advanced, with Lecce holding out for a fee of around €40 million before agreeing to the sale.

Can Dorgu represent the Super Eagles?

The 20-year-old defender was born in Denmark to a Nigerian father and a Danish mother.

The Lecce star represented Denmark at youth level and eventually received his first senior team call-up in August 2024.

Since then, Dorgu has made four appearances for the Danish national team, scoring once on his debut in the UEFA Nations League.

Unfortunately for fans of the Nigerian national team, Dorgu is no longer eligible to represent Nigeria. His three-minute cameo against Spain in November marked his fourth appearance for Denmark, officially tying him to the European nation under FIFA’s eligibility rules.

The Leece star now joins a growing list of talented players the Nigerian team has missed out on, including Jamal Musiala, Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise.

Man United takes decision on Onana

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Manchester United have made a swift decision in the aftermath of André Onana’s blunder in the Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The EPL club has now decided to promote youngster Hubert Graczyk to the first team following Onana’s inexplicable error.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper was at fault for the third goal Manchester United conceded to the Seagulls after failing to properly handle a cross played into the box by Yasin Ayari.

Onana fumbled the ball, allowing French attacker Georginio Rutter to find the back of the net in what will go down as one of the easiest goals of his young career.

The decision to promote Graczyk appears to be aimed at providing further competition for Onana in the first team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng