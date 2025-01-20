Andre Onana had a day to remember following his howler in Manchester United's 1-3 loss to Brighton in the Premier League

The Cameroonian international was not at his best in the encounter, with many also criticising his recent performances for the club

Manchester United have immediately taken action as new goalkeeper signing Hubert Graczyk gets promoted to the first team

English Premier League club Manchester United have promoted new signing Hubert Graczyk to first-team amid inexplicable errors from Andre Onana.

The Red Devils were outplayed at Old Trafford by rampaging Brighton in what could be described as a one-sided affair.

It was a miserable performance by Ruben Amorim's men as they were beaten 1-3 after visiting winger Yankuba Minteh scored one goal and created another.

Time seems to be running out for Andre Onana at Manchester United. Photo: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

The hosts also gifted the visiting team the icing on the cake courtesy of a howler from goalkeeper Onana.

Brighton outplay United at Old Trafford

Brighton settled into the game as early as possible, and Yankuba Minteh broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, silencing the home fans.

Midway through the first half, United were rewarded with a penalty, and Bruno Fernandes made no mistake from the spot to make it 1-1.

Joao Pedro thought he had restored the visitors' lead in the 53rd minute, but VAR chalked the goal off after an infringement was spotted.

On the hour mark, Brighton restored their lead courtesy of a Kaoru Mitoma finish, and then it went from bad to worse after Onana spilt a routine gather from a low cross into the box, allowing Rutter to tap home the loose ball as it ended 1-3.

The victory took Brighton to ninth place on the Premier League standings, with 34 points, four points off the top four. United are 13th on 26 also from 22 games.

United take decision on Onana

Amid the continued howler from Cameroonian international Andre Onana, Manchester United have promoted Graczyk to the first team.

It was gathered that the new signing was seen with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir before United faced Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

Graczyk faced shots from the superstars and was put through the paces, which could mean time is running out for Onana, Reuters reports.

The Polish moved to the Old Trafford club on a free transfer from rivals Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Tom Heaton is Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper, and he was inside the director's box when they took on Southampton

Graczyk spent time on loan with National League South side Slough Town to gain senior experience in 2023/24 and signed for United following the expiration of his Arsenal contract, Manchester Evening News reports.

Manchester United's goalkeeping department is expected to receive a major shakeup should Heaton decide to seek a transfer or hang up his gloves.

Reports also suggest that Bayindir's future at the club is uncertain, as he remains on the radar of several other teams.

Amorim reacts to Onana's recent errors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim refused to blame Onana following their 2-3 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier.

The tactician believes the goalkeeper needs total support from the club and fans.

He added that the 28-year-old has saved the club on a number of occasions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng