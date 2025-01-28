Ademola Lookman has suffered a serious injury in Atalanta's final training session ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League fixture

The Bergamo outfit are poised to lock horns with Barcelona, with the chance of sealing automatic qualification to the next round of the Champions League on the line

Lookman had been on course for the most prolific season of his career, with 14 goals and six assists for the Bergamo club so far

Atalanta and their faithful have been greeted with a huge source of concern regarding Ademola Lookman ahead of their crunch UEFA Champions League fixture against Barcelona.

The Bergamo outfit, who appeared to finally be finding their form following a topsy-turvy start to the new year, have now been hit with the news of Lookman's injury.

Ademola Lookman looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and SK Sturm Graz. Image: Marco Canoniero.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report courtesy of Tutto Atalanta, the Nigerian attacker went down in training with a reported tendon injury.

The report indicates that Lookman suffered a distraction trauma to his right knee, affecting the lateral joint compartment.

This injury, likely caused by an unnatural twist or forced movement during training, resulted in significant pain and swelling in the affected area.

The report concludes by detailing that the severity of Lookman's injury appears highly concerning, and he could be out for a period spanning at least a month.

The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year is expected to undergo more tests to confirm how long he will be sidelined, but he is definitely out for the foreseeable future.

Lookman's brilliant season with Atalanta

The Nigerian attacker, who has been nothing short of a revelation since making his mark at Atalanta, is on course for the most productive season of his career.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, the former Everton star has delivered an impressive 14 goals and six assists in just 27 appearances this season.

The Nigerian forward, who was named in the Italian Serie A Team of the Year for the 2024 calendar year, is now attracting attention from several top European clubs.

Recently, Atalanta president, Antonio Percassi, detailed that as many as three Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, are reportedly interested in signing the standout attacker.

A summer departure from the Serie A for Lookman appears increasingly likely, with a potential return to the Premier League on the horizon.

For now, the 27-year-old will focus on recovering from his recent injury and returning to the exceptional form that has become synonymous with his name.

Atalanta president provides update on Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Atalanta president, Percassi, has offered an update on Lookman’s immediate future.

The Bergamo club's president revealed that the forward could be departing the Serie A outfit in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 71-year-old stated that the club will not stand in the way of any player considering leaving.

Percassi also emphasised that, just as they handled the situations with Duván Zapata and Josip Iličić, they will not obstruct a transfer for the Nigerian forward.

Lookman was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer of 2024.

