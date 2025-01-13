Antonio Conte has admitted regret over Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s ordeal at Napoli

Osimhen was frustrated and forced out of the Italian club last summer while Kvaratskhelia is also pushing to leave

Napoli is reportedly set to lose a massive €70 million from the sale of the pair after their values dropped significantly

Antonio Conte has taken a swipe at Napoli for their handling of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cases at the Italian club.

Both superstars played a significant role in helping the Partenopei clinch the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season under former manager Luciano Spalletti but their relationship with the club turned sour just a year later.

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia played crucial roles in helping Napoli clinch the 2022/23 Serie A title. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Italia, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen both wanted to leave last summer, but Napoli delayed the moves in hopes of profiting massively from their sales.

Osimhen made it quite clear throughout pre-season that he wanted to leave the Italian club and did not participate in any of their pre-season games, forcing the club to let him join Galatasaray on loan.

As for Kvaratskhelia, there were several reports in the summer that he too wanted to leave, but Conte insisted on at least one of their key players staying while discussions for a new contract progressed.

Conte admits regret over both cases

Conte was not pleased with Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia’s cases at Napoli and has taken full responsibility for what transpired after both players lost faith in the Italian club.

The Italian manager mentioned Kvaratskhelia’s case in particular, highlighting how he failed to convince the Georgian forward to pen a new deal as he now seeks to join Osimhen out of the club.

“I believe a coach should help a club to make decisions and advise on what players to sign. When I realise that I was unable to make a difference here, that is my disappointment. I take nothing from Khvicha, he’s a good lad, but everyone has to decide their own destiny, just as the club has to make its decisions.

“Maybe I was a little presumptuous, because I thought that I could have a stronger impact. I couldn’t do it. It’s a pity, because this is a great player, but we also have to accept reality.”

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has been thriving since joining Galatasaray on loan, netting 13 goals and creating six assists in all competitions for the Turkish giants.

How much is Napoli set to lose?

Napoli is expected to suffer major financial losses as a result of delaying the sales of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, both of which have seen their transfer values plummet over the last six months.

The Italian club could lose as much as €70 million on both deals if eventually they succumb and let both players leave next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly ready to pay €200m for the pair in a package deal last summer but now the French giants will only commit €55m for Kvaratskhelia while Osimhen’s value has dropped to €75m.

Osimhen pens message to Galatasaray fans

In a related report, Legit.ng disclosed that Osimhen is loving life at Galatasaray and has penned a heartfelt message to the club supporters after their 2-1 victory against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Nigerian forward bagged his fourth assist in the Super Lig in the victory and thanked the fans for their support while urging them to dance to the victory.

