Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain after Napoli agreed to his transfer from the club

PSG moved swiftly to replace Randal Kolo Muani, who will join Italian giants Juventus on loan until June

The French Ligue 1 club were interested in signing Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will sign for Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days, and it may have affected the future of the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

PSG have been scouting the market for top players since Kylian Mbappe left the club last summer after the expiration of his contract and joined Real Madrid as a free agent.

Ademola Lookman and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Atalanta and Napoli during a Serie A match. Photo by Nderim Kaceli.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and replacing him is almost impossible. Instead, the club will have to build with a different identity and group of players.

However, PSG have been after some of the breakout left-wingers in the past two seasons as his replacement, with Luis Enrique to maintain the club's status in France and Europe.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, was one of the players the French club attempted to sign in the summer but were unsuccessful.

Atalanta refused to sell because it was late in the summer transfer window, and there would not be enough time to sign a replacement. They also made it clear that they won't consider any January bid.

How Kvaratskhelia's move affects Lookman

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, PSG have scheduled a medical for Kvaratskhelia tomorrow, and if everything goes according to plan, the Georgian will sign a five-year contract.

This has directly ended the club's pursuit of Lookman, with the Parisians expected to focus on signing a centre-forward in the summer as Kolo Muani will leave permanently in the summer.

Lookman and Kvaratskhelia share similar attributes; both players operate on the left wing and capitalise on their dribbles and shooting techniques to wreak havoc.

According to Sky Germany, Lookman had an agreement over personal terms with the Ligue 1 champions, and the Napoli star's signing dealt him a massive blow.

However, the reigning CAF Men's Player of the Year will not be short of suitors in the summer, with other clubs interested, including top Premier League clubs.

The Atalanta forward has been on the radar of many clubs and is jointly monitored alongside his compatriot Victor Osimhen, who will also join a new club in the summer.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring the English-born forward, who is expected to leave the Gewiss Stadium at the end of the season.

La Dea have been trying to fend off interests from other clubs by opening contract discussions with the Super Eagles forward. He is expected to be sold for around €60 million.

Napoli interested in Lookman

Legit.ng reported that Napoli are interested in Lookman to replace the PSG-bound Kvaratskhelia as they see him as having a similar profile who can fit in seamlessly.

Nigerian football fans will undoubtedly kick against the move and prevent it from happening if they have the power, particularly after how Napoli treated Victor Osimhen.

