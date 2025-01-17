Victor Osimhen started brightly early into his season-long loan move at Galatasaray after joining from Napoli

A Turkish commentator has disclosed what else Victor Osimhen offers to Galatasaray aside from his goals despite being the team's highest goal scorer this season.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after his relationship with the Turkish club broke down due to his failure to secure a permanent move away.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with teammates Baris Alper Yilmaz and Lucas Torreira after Galatasaray beat Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

He fitted in seamlessly at the club and as noted by Transfermarkt, has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 19 games across the league and UEFA Europa League.

His contributions to the team have promoted Galatasaray to consider signing him permanently even though his transfer fee is beyond what they can afford.

Despite his goals, he has attracted criticism from some board members and others in the Turkish media, who believe some underlying factors mean he is not worth €75 million.

Turkish Commentator names Osimhen's unique traits

Turkish commentator İlker Yağcıoğlu has hit back at Osimhen's criticisms, claiming they are looking at him from the perspective of goals alone, but he's more than that.

“Osimhen's contribution to Galatasaray is very high; don't evaluate it only as a goal,” he told GS Gazete. “Look at Osimhen doing somersaults on the ground after Yunus' goal. He is celebrating like a child.

“I am really surprised how he felt such a sense of belonging in such a short time. It is really strange, but it is a good thing for Galatasaray. He has also established a bond with his fans.

“This guy may go on loan or go to another team next year, but he likes this place.”

It is no secret that Galatasaray wants Osimhen permanently, but he is unlikely to stay at the club next season, despite dropping a hint by planning to buy a house in Istanbul.

The Turkish champions only have the rest of the season to enjoy the Super Eagles forward after confirming he will stay until his season-long loan move ends.

Manchester United reportedly offered to trigger his release clause, which will delight Napoli, but the player is not ready to discuss any January move.

The Premier League is his likeliest destination, with Chelsea and Arsenal also monitoring his situation. The Blues had an unsuccessful attempt to sign him in the summer after rejecting an initial loan move.

Galatasaray chief against Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s board member Turcan Bolayir has lent his voice against signing Victor Osimhen permanently as the club continues to make plans for the move.

Bolayir praised Osimhen as a king in terms of goalscoring but claimed that the player's injury history makes him not worthy of spending €75 million when there are other things to do.

