Victor Osimhen has been the subject of transfer interest from top European clubs, including Manchester United

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in September 2024 but continues to attract other clubs

The Super Eagles striker has dropped a huge hint he could have a future in Turkish football beyond his loan spell

Victor Osimhen could be set for a more extended stay at Galatasaray beyond his loan spell if the recent reports about his action to purchase a property are anything to go by.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan from Napoli in the summer after talks about his future were dragged throughout the summer with no solution.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Yunus Akgun after Galatasaray win the Istanbul derby against Basaksehir. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli left him out of their Serie A squad for the 2024/25 season after signing Romelu Lukaku, leaving the striker to face a possible exile before the January window.

The Turkish champions opened the door for an exit with the Super League window still open at that time, and through the help of George Gardi, Osimhen moved to Turkey.

There were reports that the loan contract has a break clause for specific clubs to trigger the exit in January, but the Nigerian has closed the door on that and decided to stay until the end of the season.

Osimhen plans to buy house in Turkey

According to Football Italia, Manchester United have presented a concrete offer to Napoli to sign the Nigerian this January, but the player has said no to a move.

As noted by Spanish newspaper AS, the 26-year-old may be planning an extended stay in Turkey after hiring a financial adviser to explore buying a house in Istanbul.

Gala have been making moves behind the scenes to sign Osimhen permanently, and his plans to buy a property in the country could be seen as a seal of approval.

This move could further infuriate Napoli, whose president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, wants to cash in this window and use the funds to improve Antonio Conte’s squad.

Napoli have reportedly reached an agreement to sell Osimhen's partner in crime during the title-winning season, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, to Paris Saint-Germain for €70 million.

The French Ligue 1 club attempted to sign the former LOSC Lille star in the summer, but the Neapolitans frustrated their efforts by insisting on receiving the full €130mil release clause.

The swift sale of the Georgian attacker suggests that the club has learnt from their mishandling of Osimhen that they could lose more money if they wait.

Manchester United are not the only club interested in the Super Eagles forward, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also monitoring his situation.

There have been mixed advice for the striker, with most telling him to snub a move to Old Trafford, even if he decides to play in English football.

Osimhen buys Lamborghini SUV

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen acquired a Lamborghini Urus SE during Christmas and was spotted celebrating with it during the holidays in Nigeria.

The news first broke when a Nigerian auto dealer shared the video online that they had sold the luxury car worth at least ₦400 million to the Super Eagles forward.

