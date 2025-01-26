Galatasaray has been urged to find the money to secure Victor Osimhen’s transfer ahead of next summer

The Super Eagles forward has settled into a regular life in Istanbul, becoming Galatasaray’s top scorer this season

Galatasaray will battle several European top clubs for the signature of Osimhen following his arrival on loan this season

Galatasaray has been urged to raise the funds to sponsor their bid to sign Victor Osimhen following the forward’s impressive performances for the Turkish giants since he joined the club.

The 26-year-old forward has become a key member of Okan Buruk’s men, as his goals have kept the Lions undefeated all through the 2024/25 campaign.

Victor Osimhen has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for Galatasaray to emerge as the club's leading goalscorer this season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Osimhen scored the only goal as Galatasaray defeated Konyaspor 1-0 as the Nigerian netted from the penalty spot for the third consecutive game.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian forward has made 21 goal contributions for the Istanbul giants this season, scoring 16 and creating five assists in all competitions.

Following his impressive stats, several European top clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with an interest in the player who only joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last September.

Galatasaray urged to splash the cash for Osimhen

Turkish journalist Adnan Aybaba has sparked excitement among Galatasaray fans with his recent advise to the Istanbul club relating to Osimhen and his possible stay at the club next season.

Osimhen’s fallout with Napoli last summer led the Nigerian forward to join Galatasaray and he has since become a fan favourite since his arrival, although many are worried signing him permanently could be a big burden for the Turkish club financially.

Speaking to Turkish website Habersarikirmizi, Adnan Aybaba urged Galatasaray to raise money for the signature of Osimhen who he claims has settled in perfectly to life in Istanbul.

"Osimhen has a regular life in Istanbul. All Galatasaray needs to do is find the money and keep Osimhen on the team. The meetings are very intense, and there will be hard bargaining. This is now up to the skill of the Galatasaray managers. This is what the player wants."

Galatasaray will be expected to raise at least €75 million to pay Osimhen’s release clause if they stand any chance of signing the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen advised to join the Premier League

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun has advised Osimhen to join a Premier League club and resist the temptation to stay with Galatasaray next season in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

“Osimhen is at the peak of his career, and playing in England would not only elevate his game but also solidify his status as one of the world’s elite strikers. Galatasaray is a fantastic club, but for long-term growth and legacy, the Premier League is the ideal destination."

“The Premier League offers a higher level of competition, greater global visibility, and the chance to compete for major trophies consistently.”

Osimhen is widely expected to leave parent club Napoli at the end of the season and, although his next destination is yet to be ascertained, many expect him to join a Premier League team.

Osimhen explains latest goal celebration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has explained his goal celebration after scoring from the penalty spot again for Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League match against Konyaspor.

The Nigerian forward performed a special celebration by having his palms folded below his eyes as if he were crying as if he were crying after netting his penalty.

