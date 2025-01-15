Victor Osimhen has impressed months into his season-long loan move at Galatasaray after joining from Napoli

The Turkish champions have resolved to sign him permanently and began sourcing for the required finances

One of the club's board members has highlighted the reason why the club should disembark from a permanent move

A Galatasaray board member has given a cogent reason why the Turkish champions should desist from making Victor Osimhen's loan move permanent.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli, and a few games into his move, the club decided they would pursue a permanent transfer for him.

Victor Osimhen down injured during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 13 goals and seven assists in 17 games in all competitions across the Turkish Super League and UEFA Europa League.

The numbers and his performances have prompted the Turkish champions to start seeking sponsors to raise the funds to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Galatasaray board member against Osimhen

Club President Dursun Ozbek is championing the steps to sign Osimhen permanently and has spoken about him publicly on different occasions.

However, it appears he does not have the support of all the board members after long-term director Turcan Bolayir slated the Nigerian.

Bolayir, speaking during Galatasaray Sports Club Board of Directors January Regular Meeting, praised Osimhen but noted a factor that should make the club think twice about signing him.

“Osimhen, who is worth 75 million Euros, is a king,” he said as quoted by Sporx. “His ankle is also weak, while fighting, I see that he is on the ground. What happened, brother? You are a football player worth 75 million, you will stay on your feet. He can score goals.

“Remember, it is not over with Osimhen. Football is a collective sport. If a cross comes from right or left, you can score goals.”

He further aimed an indirect shot at the Nigerian striker while advising the club to review their transfer policy, yet again noting Osimhen's injury antics.

“We were late in the transfer policy before,” he said. “But hopefully we will thoroughly examine the players we will buy this period, and we will buy them without being fooled by their managers. Hopefully we will hear the sound of their bones when they kick the ball.

“We have a football player. He goes up for a header and stays on the ground for three minutes. Some people do not take this well.”

Osimhen has missed five games since joining the club due to an injury. He could have missed more had it been his first injury at the club did not clash with an international break.

Head coach Okan Buruk confirmed he missed that 2-2 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup due to an illness which prevented him from training before the match.

Osimhen plans to buy house in Istanbul

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is planning to buy a house in Istanbul, which drops a hint he could see his future at Galatasaray beyond the end of his loan spell.

The Super Eagles forward turned down Manchester United during this January transfer window, with the Premier League club ready to trigger his release clause at Napoli.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng