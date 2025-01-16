Arsenal are ready to trigger £83 million release clause Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokere this winter transfer window

The Gunners have abandoned their pursuit of first-choice target and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are desperate to bolster their attack after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending injury against Manchester United

Arsenal is set to make a decisive move in the January transfer window by activating the £83 million release clause for Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish international, who has been in scintillating form since joining Sporting from Coventry City, has emerged as a top target for the Gunners after they reportedly abandoned their pursuit of Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal are ready to activate the release clause of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in the January transfer window. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal’s urgency to secure a new striker stems from Gabriel Jesus’ devastating injury sustained during the Gunners clash with Manchester United in the FA Cup third round which requires surgery, per BBC.

The Brazilian’s season-ending blow has left Mikel Arteta scrambling for reinforcements to maintain his side’s Premier League and Champions League ambitions.

Arsenal’s victory against Tottenham on Wednesday took Arteta’s men to second on the Premier League table, four points behind league leaders Liverpool who have one game in hand.

Arsenal snubs Osimhen for Gyokeres

Arsenal's decision to turn away from Osimhen, their initial priority, comes after complications surrounding the Nigerian forward’s availability after he maintained his stance of finishing the 2024/25 season with Galatasaray.

The Galatasaray forward, who turned down an opportunity to join Manchester United this winter, offended parent club Napoli following his statement despite the club’s willingness to cash in on him.

Gyokeres, however, represents a cost-effective and immediate solution to Arsenal’s striking woes as the North London club believes they can finalise a deal for the Swedish striker in the January transfer window.

According to Sportskeeda, Arsenal are prepared to trigger the £83m release clause in the 26-year-old forward’s contract to wrap up the deal for the Sporting Lisbon striker.

How has Viktor Gyokeres performed

Meanwhile, Gyokeres arguably is the most in-form forward in football globally since joining Sporting Lisbon in 2023 from Coventry City.

According to Transfermarkt, the Swedish forward has scored 75 goals and provided 21 assists in 80 games for the reigning Portuguese champions.

Gyokeres’ ability to hold up play, press defenders, and link up with midfielders mirrors the role Arteta requires from his strikers.

The 26-year-old forward’s proven record in Europe and adaptability to different styles of play make him a standout candidate to lead Arsenal’s attack during a crucial phase of the season.

Triggering Gyokeres' £83m release clause is a clear statement of Arsenal's intent as the move demonstrates the Gunners' ambition to remain competitive in the Premier League and Champions League despite the loss of a vital player.

Aiyegbeni sends message to Arteta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has sent a message to Arsenal as they continue to battle for a first Premier League title in 21 years under Arteta.

Aiyegbeni, who played alongside Arteta at Everton, has advised his former teammate to purchase a striker in the January transfer window if Arsenal is to stand any chance of winning the Premier League title for the first time in 21 years.

