Victor Osimhen has continued his explosive form at Galatasaray with a barrage of goals for the club

The Nigerian forward was recently reported to have held a crisis meeting with his club teammates after the draw against Hatayspor

A former Turkish attacker has detailed why the Nigerian star could soon be getting frustrated at the Istanbul outfit

Former Turkey international, Gökmen Özdenak, has hinted Victor Osimhen may be showing signs of frustration at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, who has swiftly adapted to life at the Istanbul club, has recently come under scrutiny from the Turkish media.

Despite this, Osimhen has made an impressive start, contributing to 19 goal involvements in 18 appearances for Galatasaray, according to Fotmob data.

Osimhen extended his red-hot form by scoring the team's only goal in a recent match against Hatayspor.

However, the Napoli loanee appeared visibly frustrated as his side dropped two crucial points. In the aftermath of the match, reports indicated that Osimhen took the lead in a crisis meeting with senior teammates in the dressing room, addressing the team's lacklustre attitude in what was deemed a must-win match.

Given these events, Özdenak has suggested that Osimhen may be growing increasingly frustrated with the situation at Galatasaray.

Turkish icon says Osimhen might be getting frustrated

Speaking in an interview as captured by Turkish outlet, GS Gazette, the 77-year-old Özdenak highlighted that the lack of service to Osimhen in attack could be fueling his frustration.

"Galatasaray cannot deliver the balls Osimhen needs," Özdenak said. "Icardi is a player who connects more with his teammates, but Galatasaray's wingers and full-backs should be feeding Osimhen. I see that he's starting to get angry, and he's somewhat right."

He continued, "Under normal circumstances, the Hatayspor-Galatasaray match could have ended 7-0 or 8-0, but it didn't. These things happen in football. You beat Göztepe and Başakşehir, and then you drop two points to Hatayspor. That's how it goes. The calculations at home don’t always match the reality on the field."

The lack of service to Osimhen, who remains the team's primary attacking threat, is becoming increasingly apparent in Galatasaray's form. Despite being unbeaten in the league, their lead at the top has been cut to just six points by Fenerbahçe.

Both sides will face off in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on February 23. Until then, Galatasaray’s technical staff and head coach, Okan Buruk, will look to address the issues surrounding attacking play and chance creation.

Buruk defends Osimhen

Legit.ng, in another report, detailed how Galatasaray coach, Buruk, defended Osimhen amid the criticism the forward has continued to face.

Several Turkish football experts have criticised the marquee Nigerian striker following a series of offside calls he has been involved in.

Despite his impressive form, some journalists have deemed Osimhen overvalued, suggesting he possesses little special ability in his gameplay.

However, the Galatasaray coach has defended his forward, making a subtle comparison to Turkish great Burak Yılmaz and downplaying the offside criticism.

