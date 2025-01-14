A Nigerian striker has courted controversy in Italy with his on-pitch reaction after he was racially abused

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro was targeted with monkey chants during Serie B match between Sampdoria and Brescia

The player who was booked by the referee for his actions has received support from football fans on social media

A Nigerian striker has stirred controversy on social media after his reaction to racist chants during a Serie B match and has received support on social media.

Racism is still showcased in football, with fans targeting mostly black players with offensive chants, gestures and objects during matches at stadiums and online.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro reacts in disappointment during a Serie B match for Sampdoria. Photo by Simone Arveda.

Source: Getty Images

The Italian football pyramid, particularly the lower leagues, has witnessed many incidents of racist abuse targeted towards players of African origin despite public campaigns.

Akinsanmiro racially abused in Italy

According to FC Inter News, Inter Milan-owned Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, who is on loan at Serie B side Sampdoria, was racially abused by Brescia fans at the weekend.

The player endured a difficult time in front of the home fans, who continually taunted him with monkey chants during his 41 minutes on the pitch.

As seen in a video going viral on social media, the 21-year-old striker made monkey gestures to fire back at the crowd after his team took the lead deep into the first half.

Referee Davide Massa booked the player supposedly for inciting the crowd, and this has led to widespread criticism of the match official on social media.

The former Remo Stars forward had earlier stopped the match in that 20th minute and complained to the referee about the racist chants, who temporarily paused the game to address the issue.

Sampdoria head coach Leonardo Semplici substituted Ebenezer in the 41st minute, albeit to protect him and hugged the Nigerian forward as he made his way to the bench.

Sampdoria posted on X to support the player, while his parent club, Inter Milan, also posted with the caption, “We’re all brothers of the world.” to support their player.

The player’s agent explained that the referee’s decision was to caution him and understood Semplici’s decision to take him off, which was to prevent further insults.

“Akinsanmiro took it with a smile, and that’s what matters. He was the best player on the pitch, and unfortunately, this made him a target for verbal attacks. Racism must be completely condemned,” he said.

“It was an unpleasant situation. He had to leave because of the actions of a few troublemakers.”

Akinsanmiro shot to the limelight in the Nigerian Premier Football League with Remo Stars and signed for Inter Milan on December 31, 2023, signing a four-year contract.

