Victor Osimhen continued his penalty-scoring streak for Galatasaray with another goal against Konyaspor

It was his sixth penalty for Galatasaray and the fifth in the last six games amid a dry open goal for the striker

Osimhen performed a special goal celebration, which he explained at the mixed zone after the match

Victor Osimhen has explained his goal celebration after scoring from the penalty spot again for Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League match against Konyaspor.

Osimhen’s goal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute was enough to seal all three points for Galatasaray in a disciplined performance from the champions.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's only goal against Konyaspor. Photo by Muhammad Enes Yildrim.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward has endured criticism over his performances recently, and though he scored a penalty again and had a goal disallowed for offside, he was better in other areas.

Osimhen explains goal celebration

The Nigerian forward performed a special celebration by having his palms folded below his eyes as if he were crying as if he were crying after netting his penalty.

After the match, he repeated the gesture to A Spor at the mixed zone and clarified that it was a gesture towards his critics and detractors, who should continue crying.

“Those who have an agenda against us can continue to cry,” he said.

Osimhen has had a difficult time in Istanbul since the turn of the year, his performances have attracted criticism from the media and top officials of the club.

Questions were raised over his inability to score from open play, his big chances missed and his lack of offside awareness, which have plagued him recently.

The big one came during the week when Patronlar Dunyasi accused him of physically assaulting some reporters at a nightclub after they recorded footage of him.

Osimhen was alleged to have approached them and threatened to destroy them if he saw pictures and videos taken of him anywhere and resorted to alleged bribery when his threats did not work.

He did not directly respond to the allegations but shared a meme on his Instagram story, mocking the unfounded allegations.

His celebration today was in response to those criticisms and allegations, and it could not have come at a better time than when he won all three points for the team.

Okan Buruk criticises VAR

The champions had two goals disallowed for offside, and head coach Okan Buruk was not impressed with the video assistant referee.

“When we look at the referee decisions of the last two weeks, as you know, the structure of the MHK has changed. After this changing structure, I think the performance of foreign referees is also low. Especially the performance of VAR referees,” he told GS TV.

Osimhen continues penalty streak

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen continued his penalty streak after scoring another one for the Turkish Super League champions at home against Konyaspor.

Five of Osimhen's last goals for Galatasaray have been penalties, and his last open-play goal came in the 5-1 away win over Kayserispor on December 22, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng