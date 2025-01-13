The Nigeria Football Federation is scheduled to unveil the newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, on January 12

The Malian tactician, who is the 42nd coach of the Super Eagles, is widely reported to be coming alongside three assistant coaches

A report detailing the identity of the assistant managers set to work with the former RC Lens defender at the Nigerian team setup has recently surfaced

Eric Chelle has quickly become a prominent figure in the Nigerian football community, especially following his appointment as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

The Malian tactician, renowned for his animated touchline gestures during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is making history as the first non-Nigerian African to lead the Super Eagles.

Eric Chelle during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Mali and Ivory Coast. Image: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Despite a wave of criticism sparked by the Nigerian Football Federation's (NFF) decision to hire Chelle, details have begun to emerge about his coaching philosophy and the staff he plans to bring on board.

Reports indicate that the former Mouloudia Club d'Oran coach will take charge alongside three assistant managers, which include a goalkeeper coach, a video analyst, and a fitness coach.

However, as his official unveiling ceremony approaches, the names of these backroom staff members have surfaced.

Names of Eric Chelle's assistant's surfaces

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the incoming Super Eagles coach has made several key changes to the team's backroom staff.

The Malian tactician will replace video analyst, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, who worked alongside Augustine Eguavoen during the AFCON qualifiers, with his trusted first assistant and close friend, Hedi Taboubi.

The report also details that fitness trainer Tomaz Zorec will be replaced by Thomas Gornourec, and former goalkeeper coach, Abideen Baruwa, will be succeeded by Jean-Daniel Padovani.

It should be noted, however, that Coach Chelle's primary objective as manager of the Super Eagles is to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – a feat many sceptics continue to doubt he will achieve.

Despite the doubts, the former Mouloudia Club d'Oran manager remains optimistic about managing the Super Eagles and has expressed great excitement about working with the team.

Additionally, the Malian tactician, who earns a salary of around $55,000, could see his contract extended with the Nigerian team if he successfully guides them to the World Cup in the Americas.

Chelle speaks about Super Eagles job

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Coach Chelle has spoken about being appointed as coach of the Nigerian team.

The former Mali national team coach, speaking to the media, stressed that he would not turn down the opportunity to manage the Super Eagles and is very excited about his new adventure.

The former MC Oran manager also mentioned that it is one of the biggest coaching jobs on the continent and concluded by bidding farewell to the media and his Algerian club.

The Super Eagles coaching appointment remains the biggest break for Chelle since his venture into coaching in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng