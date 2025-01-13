Eric Chelle has recently been announced as the new manager of the Super Eagles team by the Nigeria Football Federation

Reports of several players looking to make their national team debut under the Malian tactician have continued to make headlines

We shine the spotlight on a list of players who could represent the Nigerian team under the new Super Eagles coach

Eric Chelle's appointment as manager of the Super Eagles has significantly shifted the dynamics surrounding the Nigerian team.

The Malian tactician, who was announced as the 42nd coach of the team by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is expected to bring a wave of fresh ideas and innovations to the national side.

One of the key changes anticipated under Chelle’s leadership is the introduction of new faces in the Super Eagles squad.

Several players, who have long been on the fringes of the national team, will be hopeful of earning their chance under the new manager.

As the NFF prepares to officially unveil Chelle, and with the monumental task of securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead, we shine the spotlight on a list of players who could earn national team call-ups under his guidance.

Players who could earn call-ups under coach Chelle

Tolu Arokodare

The dynamic forward could be included in the squad as early as March for the World Cup qualifiers.

Arokodare has already caught the eye of the coach with his impressive performances this season for Genk in Belgium.

The 24-year-old, who has expressed his strong desire to represent Nigeria, will undoubtedly be eager to secure a spot in the teamsheet for the Malian coach's upcoming international fixtures in March.

According to data from Fotmob, the versatile forward has accumulated 17 goals in just 21 appearances so far this season.

Chrisantus Uche

The La Liga youngster is another player hoping to secure a national team call-up during the next international window under Coach Chelle. The Getafe star has demonstrated remarkable versatility, particularly in critical moments for his club.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing as a defensive or attacking midfielder as well as a centre forward, a role he recently occupied in the match against Las Palmas, where he also registered an assist.

Hamzat Ojediran

The combative midfielder, who is enjoying one of the best runs of his career at French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, will also be eager to earn a call-up under Coach Chelle.

The former Egnatia star has become a key figure in Coach Will Still's squad and will hope his outstanding form leads to an opportunity to represent the Super Eagles.

Several other Nigeria-eligible players, including those who have already expressed their desire to play for the Super Eagles, will also be striving to catch the eye and secure a spot under Coach Chelle.

However, it's important to note that, unless under exceptional circumstances, Chelle is unlikely to make sweeping changes to the current Super Eagles squad.

Names of Chelle’s assistants' surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of assistant coaches set to work with Chelle during his stint as Nigeria’s coach.

The 47-year-old manager has compiled a team of assistants who have worked with him over the years in different roles.

The former Mouloudia SC d’Oran manager is also expected to collaborate with a few indigenous coaches during his time as manager.

