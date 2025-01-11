The appointment of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria continues to draw an endless stream of controversy

The Malian tactician is currently contracted with Algerian club Mouloudia Club d'Oran, while being announced as coach of the Nigerian team

A report has surfaced about the Algerian league outfit making a fresh demand to the NFF after Chelle's appointment

Eric Chelle's appointment as coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has continued to offer endless reactions from several corners.

The Malian tactician, who is with Algerian outfit, Mouloudia Club d'Oran, was announced as the head coach of the Super Eagles following a lengthy search by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Eric Chelle shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Mali and Ivory Coast. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle's appointment, which has continued to be greeted with criticism, appears to now be offering rather unsavoury twists with Algerian club, MC Oran's reaction to the announcement.

The Algerian league outfit has issued a statement detailing that it is yet to make a decision about relieving Chelle of his duties to allow him to take up the Super Eagles job.

This rather surprising statement by MC Oran appears to be a subtle déjà vu of the incident that played out with the appointment of German tactician, Bruno Labbadia.

However, amid this statement by the Algerian outfit, a report has surfaced suggesting the club is requesting subtle compensation from the NFF.

Algerian club makes demand to NFF

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the Algerian club is holding out for compensation from the NFF to buy out the remainder of Chelle's two-year contract.

Although Chelle is believed to have an exit clause for a national team role in his contract, the technicalities surrounding his exit seem to give the Algerian outfit a stronger bargaining position.

The NFF, eager to put an end to their prolonged coaching saga, now faces a race against time to resolve the issue surrounding Chelle's contract.

While the 47-year-old was initially speculated to arrive in Nigeria on January 12, this now appears to be a distant possibility, as Chelle is expected to oversee MC Oran's cup fixture against USM Setif on January 11.

It remains to be seen whether the contract issues will be resolved in time. However, the fresh demand from the Algerian club has certainly thrown a wrench into the NFF's plans.

Portuguese coach speaks after Chelle’s appointment

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Portuguese coach, Antonio Conceicao, has spoken after the NFF appointed Chelle as manager of the Super Eagles.

The 63-year-old, who was the favourite for the Nigerian team job, missed out on the role, with swirling reports detailing that it was due to his salary demands. However, the veteran tactician, through his agency, stated that he never turned down the Super Eagles job based on any salary demands.

Reports of the Portuguese coach demanding a salary in the region of $120,000 had surrounded the scene.

Chelle, who has since been announced as manager, is expected to earn a salary in the region of $55,000.

