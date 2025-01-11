The appointment of Eric Chelle as manager of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation continues to stir a buzz from various corners

The decision, which continues to be greeted with heavy criticism, has seen many question the rationale of the federation's technical committee

Portuguese tactician Antonio Conceicao has recently broken his silence in the aftermath of Chelle's appointment as coach of the Super Eagles

The wave of reactions that have followed the announcement of Eric Chelle as coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) shows no signs of slowing down.

The Malian tactician, who came as a surprise choice among the many candidates linked to the role, has become the first African (non-Nigerian) to take on the responsibility of managing the national team.

In the aftermath of Chelle's appointment, there has been widespread speculation about the rationale behind the NFF's decision to hire the 47-year-old.

Among the most discussed topics is his salary, which seems to be a key factor in the Federation's choice.

According to OwnGoalNigeria, the former RC Lens star is set to earn a salary of approximately $55,000—a figure that stands in stark contrast to the financial demands made by other candidates.

Reports suggest that the NFF had been considering Portuguese tactician Antonio Conceicao for the role, but his hefty $120,000 salary request reportedly became a dealbreaker.

In response to these rumours, Conceicao's agency has issued a statement denying that the salary dispute was the reason he rejected the opportunity to take over the Super Eagles.

Portuguese coach speaks on Super Eagles job

In a statement issued through his agency, the Portuguese tactician addressed rumors of a contract breakdown over remuneration, calling them false.

The 63-year-old clarified that although discussions had taken place, no agreement was reached between both parties.

“Our attention has been drawn to recent reports in the Nigerian media claiming that Toni Conceição demanded a salary of $120,000 per month to assume the role of Head Coach for the Nigeria National Team. We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false and should be disregarded.

“While there was indeed some interest expressed, no concrete discussions or agreements were reached between Toni Conceição and the relevant authorities. The circulating figures and claims are purely speculative and lack any factual basis.”

This statement seems to be an effort to quell the ongoing wave of criticism faced by the NFF and to distance the veteran tactician’s name from the controversy.

Meanwhile, Chelle, who has officially been named the new manager, is expected to begin his duties as Nigeria’s coach on January 12. He is set to lead the team through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series.

Ex-Super Eagles defender slams NFF

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Super Eagles defender, Isaac Okoronkwo, has slammed the NFF for the appointment of Chelle as coach of the Nigerian team.

The former FC Rostov star stated that the appointment of the Malian tactician was largely an attempt to satisfy the growing call for the appointment of a new coach.

