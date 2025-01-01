Super Eagles Star Victor Boniface Opens Up on What He Failed to Achieve in 2024

Victor Boniface has taken to social media to disclose one thing he failed to achieve in the year 2024

The Nigerian international had a decent year at club level, scoring 13 goals for German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen

Boniface, who missed out on the 2023 AFCON tournament and CAF Award nomination, names one thing he failed to achieve in the past year

Ushering in the new year, Nigerian international Victor Boniface has disclosed one thing he failed to achieve in 2024.

As the world celebrates the new year 2025, many are also looking back to count their achievements in the previous year.

At the beginning of last year, Boniface suffered an injury that forced him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Victor Boniface says he failed to marry in 2024. Photo: Jan Woitas.

Coach Jose Peseiro had included the forward in his provisional squad for the tournament, but injury eventually ruled him out.

Despite his impressive form for Bayer Leverkusen, the forward also missed out on the nominations for the 2024 CAF Awards.

However, those setbacks seem not to bother the forward heading into the new year. He has taken to social media to disclose one thing he failed to achieve in 2024.

Sharing his New Year message on X, the striker wrote:

"A busy year, I forgot to marry again."

Who is Victor Boniface's girlfriend?

According to the Nigerian outlet Soccernet, Boniface is in a relationship with a Norwegian beauty, Rikke Hermine Jensen.

The lovebirds met in 2021 when the Nigerian striker played for Norwegian league giants FK Bodo/Glimt. He made 66 appearances and scored 23 goals for the club.

It was further gathered that Hermine hails from Bodo, Norway, but is currently based in Lier, Belgium.

She has been a supportive lover, taking to social media on several occasions to flaunt Boniface's achievements.

Her social media timeline is flooded with Boniface's feat with Bayer Leverkusen, especially after they lifted the 2023/2024 Bundesliga title.

Boniface reflects on 2024 achievements

On the other hand, the 24-year-old also reflected on what he achieved last year, sharing iconic pictures with the caption "Merci 2024".

He won five Bundesliga Rookie of The Month awards, the 2024 Rookie of The Season trophy, and was part of the Leverkusen side that won a historic treble. He added:

“Bye 2024. We see everything in case you don’t know. See you 2025.”

Fans have taken to the comment section to react.

@carsblogerrrr said:

"I say make you come marry my sister you say no, just remember “Grandma need to see your babies” make we run traditional marriage for January.

"Bride price no cost just $1B bro."

@iam_kabbah added:

"You no focus as you never marry, how you wan focus as you marry?"

@folaslife suggested:

"Sounds like you’re Married to the game."

How Boniface stood out in 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface was one of Xabi Alonso's key players who helped Bayer Leverkusen win the German Bundesliga title unbeaten, becoming the third Nigerian to win the league.

He won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award.

Although the forward is yet to replicate his club's form at the national team level.

