Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has suffered another horror setback in his recovery from injury

Boniface has been inactive for close to two months after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty

Bayer Leverkusen has provided a heartbreaking update on the forward’s fitness and his latest setback

Victor Boniface is enduring a tough time as his injury crisis continues to deepen following another major setback.

The Nigerian forward has been sidelined for seven weeks after picking up a thigh injury while on international duty for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November 2024.

Bayer Leverkusen has confirmed Victor Boniface has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from injury. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

According to Bundesliga News, Bayer Leverkusen will have to wait a little longer before Boniface returns from injury, as the Nigerian striker has suffered a minor setback.

The reigning Bundesliga champions confirmed the 23-year-old forward, who has not played for Bayer Leverkusen since coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw with VfL Bochum in November 2024, was not included in the squad for the friendly against regional opponents Rot-Weiß Oberhausen.

The club did not however disclose when Boniface, who was tipped to resume action in January, will make his full comeback from his latest injury setback.

Boniface started the 2024/25 campaign in red-hot form, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances for the Bundesliga champions before picking up a thigh injury.

Boniface’s history with injury continues

Boniface has had a long history of injury crises since starting out as a young footballer in his homeland Nigeria.

The Nigerian forward was ruled out for 178 days after he suffered a Cruciate ligament tear in 2019 while playing for Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt, Transfermarkt discloses.

The Super Eagles forward suffered another injury setback, this time for 357 days in November 2020 while still playing for the Norwegian club.

Boniface also missed 24 games in 2024 for Bayer Leverkusen after he picked up an adductor injury which ruled him out for 84 days last season.

Is Boniface a key member for Bayer Leverkusen?

Boniface was instrumental to Bayer Leverkusen’s successes last season after leading Xabi Alonso’s team to claim their first-ever Bundesliga title while doing so without losing a single game.

According to Transfermarkt, Boniface netted 21 goals and created 10 assists in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last season despite being hampered by an adductor injury for three months.

The Nigerian forward was the main force in Leverkusen’s attack as his goals proved crucial for the German club in their most successful season in history.

EPL giants send scouts to watch Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Premier League side Chelsea has had Boniface on their radar for several weeks and has sent scouts to monitor the progress and performance of the 23-year-old.

Since Todd Boehly and his group took over Chelsea in May 2022, the club appears to have switched its recruitment philosophy towards obtaining youthful players, making Boniface an ideal fit.

Despite his youth, the Bayer Leverkusen forward has extensive experience in European football, which gives him an edge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng