The Nigerian Football Federation has employed coach Eric Sekou Chelle as the head of the Super Eagles coaching crew

This news did not go down well with media personality Daniel Regha, who wondered why the position was not given to a Nigerian

He also noted that he does not have anything against Eric Chelle, nor does he mean any disrespect, but he had to share his opinion

Media personality Daniel Regha has opened up on what he thinks about the appointment of Mali's former coach Eric Sekou Chelle, as the new head coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles football team.

According to Regha, there are other Nigerian coaches with qualifications that can beat that of Eric Chelle. Hence, he does not know why the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) chose to employ a foreigner from Mali for the job.

Daniel Regha added that his preference for Nigerians to handle the Super Eagles coaching crew is not a disrespect to Eric Chelle.

His post gathered many reactions from X users who shared their takes on the latest coach of Nigeria's senior football team.

Eric Chelle, 47, led the Malian team to the semi-final stage during the 2023 African Cup of Nations games played between January and February 2024 in Ivory Coast. He is a former footballer born in Ivory Coast to a French father and a Malian mother.

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet about Eric Chelle

@Johnnyharrt:

"So now, Nigerians want a Nigerian coach, but only after a foreigner has failed. Classic. We only appreciate what we have when it's gone. Meanwhile, those overqualified Nigerian coaches are probably still waiting for the NFF to notice them."

@JacobAmeh6:

"I believe an outsider coming in will put in more effort, energy, and commitment. I'm not saying someone from our soil won't do the same, but an outsider won't want to fucup."

@contactsummah:

"I don't understand why the Super Eagles coaching job or position can't go to a Nigerian with coaching abilities. No disrespect to Eric Chelle, but I believe there are many Nigerians who will be overqualified to coach the team."

@fobecyril:

"How will they (NFF) take money for themselves and save abroad if they employ Nigerian coach?"

@Sadiq90s:

"Na Nigerians dey do Nigerians, no mind all of us. if I'm not getting it, he should not get it either. Besides other countries dey appoint coach from a different country too now."

