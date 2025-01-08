The Nigerian Football Federation have appointed Malian coach Eric Chelle as the new Super Eagles head coach

Reactions have trailed the appointment from Nigerian fans who would have preferred a “better” manager

A former NFF chief has looked beyond the complaints and named what Chelle needs to succeed in Nigeria

A former Nigerian Football Federation official has looked beyond Nigerians' reactions and named what new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle needs to succeed.

NFF announced former Malian international defender Chelle as the new head of the Nigerian national team, and the appointment led to widespread dissatisfaction among Nigerians.

Eric Chelle passing instructions to his Malian players during their AFCON 2023 group stage match against Tunisia. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP.

The 47-year-old coached the Malian national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, reaching the quarter-final before losing to host and eventual winners Ivory Coast.

He became famous at the tournament after a video of his assistant pouring a cold bottle of water on his head after Mali’s elimination went viral on social media.

Green sounds NFF over Chelle

Former NFF committee member Barrister Christopher Green has sent a message to the federation to provide Chelle with the right environment to succeed.

“Since he has been announced, I hope the NFF has also done their work well by providing a better environment for the new coach to thrive and qualify Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup,” he told Brila FM, as quoted by Complete Sports.

“We have the talents, but again, I don’t know what the attitude of our players is now and, at the same time, what mentality they have at the moment, whether they are hungry for the World Cup, to soar higher for the country, or just hungry to succeed for the club alone.”

“Also, the suitability of the coach to the Super Eagles, because all of these must be put in place before we say we are on the right track,” he added.

According to multiple reports in the Nigerian media, the Ivorian-born coach will be accompanied by three of his trusted assistants as he hopes to help Nigeria qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As noted by Soar Super Eagles, he managed The Eagles of Mali in 21 games, won 13, drew five and lost three, with his team scoring 43 goals between 2022 and 2024.

Barrister Green’s concerns are enveloped in the fact that Chelle will be allowed to bring his own assistant, presenting him the first suitable environment working with familiar hands.

Paris-based Nigerian sports journalist Babatunde Ojora OJB Sports confirmed exclusively to Legit.ng that the appointment had been in the works for a long time, even before Bruno Labbadia’s failed appointment.

“The former minister of sports John Enoh met with the representative of Chelle in late July in Paris. The underground work had been going on for a while despite other coaches being considered,” he said.

The due diligence done by the sports commission and NFF is commendable, and hopefully, other unforeseen factors will not interfere and will let the coach succeed.

Nigerians react to Chelle's appointment

Legit.ng reported how Nigerians reacted to Chelle's appointment after the country's football governing body confirmed the news on social media late last night.

A top Nigerian journalist quizzed the fans on their fears concerning the manager, and the responses bordered on his nationality and experience.

