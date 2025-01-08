The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles

The Malian tactician is expected to take charge of the team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures

A report on why the former French Ligue 1 defender was handed a subtle short-term contract has recently surfaced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set the country's football community abuzz with the announcement of Eric Chelle as the new coach for the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old, who last managed Algerian league side MC Omran, is now poised to take on the role of permanent manager for the national team.

A reason why the NFF handed the new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle a short term contract has surfaced.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, who became famous for his surprising touchline gesture during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has sparked mixed reactions among fans and stakeholders of the Nigerian football scene.

While the NFF's statement confirmed his appointment, it notably omitted any mention of the duration of his contract.

Despite this omission, the statement clearly outlined Chelle's immediate objectives as head coach of the Super Eagles. However, reports suggest that his appointment might be on a short-term basis.

Amid growing criticism over the lack of transparency surrounding the details of his appointment, a report has surfaced explaining why the NFF chose to offer the Malian tactician a short-term deal.

Why NFF handed Chelle a short-term contract

According to a recent report by media outlet, OwnGoalNigeria, the 47-year-old was handed a short-term contract largely due to the precarious situation surrounding Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The report details that Chelle's current deal will see him lead the Super Eagles until the conclusion of the World Cup qualifiers in October. A decision on whether to extend his contract will reportedly be made following the qualification series.

At present, the Super Eagles sit fifth in Group C, trailing group leaders Rwanda by four points. With no victories in their first four qualification matches, the Nigerian team is in desperate need of points to revive their campaign.

Chelle's tactical expertise will be heavily scrutinised by fans and stakeholders, given the widespread scepticism that continues to surround his appointment.

Prior to him taking on this role, his most significant managerial position was with the Malian national team, a responsibility that remains the pinnacle of his coaching career to date.

Essential fact about Eric Chelle

Legit.ng in another report compiled a list of crucial facts about the new Super Eagles coach, Chelle.

The 47-year-old, who spent the majority of his playing career in France, represented the Malian national team between 2003 and 2006.

The former defender also clinched the French Ligue 2 titles with both RC Lens and Valenciennes. Chelle began his managerial career in the lower tiers of the French football pyramid with Athletico Marseille before switching to Martigues.

The experienced tactician was most recently in charge of Algerian league outfit, MC Omran. Chelle has now made history as the first African tactician to manage the Super Eagles.

