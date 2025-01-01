First Lady Oluremi Tinubu urged Nigerians to rise above differences and work together in 2025

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar stressed the importance of citizen vigilance and holding leaders accountable

Both leaders expressed optimism for a revitalized economy in 2025, with Atiku calling for prayers and remembrance of those who faced hardships in previous years

As Nigerians usher in the New Year, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have delivered hopeful messages, emphasizing unity, progress, and accountability in 2025.

First Lady calls for unity to build one Nigeria

Oluremi Tinubu, Atiku sends message of peace, unity to Nigerians on New Year's Day Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu/@atiku

Source: Twitter

In her heartfelt New Year address, shared via X, Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to embrace unity and work toward rebuilding the nation.

“As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us—bridges of love, respect, and understanding,” she said during her statement.

She assured citizens of the administration’s commitment to economic reforms aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s vast potential.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is truly committed to and already undertaking deepening reforms that will unlock our nation’s economic potentials,” the First Lady stated.

Calling for collective effort, Tinubu concluded:

“Let us stand together, lifting each other up, and ensuring no one is left behind. Together, we can build the Nigeria we all desire.”

Atiku calls for vigilance, transparency, others

On his part, Atiku Abubakar, via his X handle, used the opportunity to emphasize the importance of citizen vigilance and accountability in governance.

“This New Year marks the beginning of a momentous era, one of heightened public awareness and vigilance.

“I urge all Nigerians to actively participate in safeguarding the principles of democracy," Atiku said in his statement.

Reflecting on the challenges of 2024, the former vice President underscored the need for transparent governance while warning against unchecked power and divisive politics.

“We must ensure that no one wields unchecked power that could erode our liberties or exploit public office for personal gain,” he stated.

Atiku expressed hope for a revitalized economy and called for prayers for those who suffered during the hardships of previous years.

“As we celebrate this New Year, let us not forget our fellow Nigerians whose lives were claimed by daily hardships. Their struggles remind us of the urgent work that lies ahead,” he added.

Tinubu named ThisDay's man of the year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians celebrate the dawn of the new year 2025, Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his bold and transformative leadership after he emerged as President in 2023 has been named ThisDay's Man of the Year

The accolade celebrates his audacious reforms and steadfast resolve to tackle Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

Source: Legit.ng