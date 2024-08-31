Jay Jay Okocha has stated that he played the game of football to better the lives of himself and his family members

Former Nigerian international Jay-Jay Okocha once said he played professional football to better his life and family.

This comes amid the mega-money contract offered to wantaway Napoli striker Victor Osimhen by Saudi club Al Ahli.

Sky Sports reports that English Premier League club Chelsea offered the 25-year-old €4million per season wages with another €4million in bonuses.

Jay Jay Okocha says trophies do not put food on the table, amid Victor Osimhen's offer from Al Ahli. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi.

Al Ahli, on the other hand, seem prepared to break the bank to land the striker with a staggering deal worth around £33.6m (€40m) a season - or £646,154 per week - tax-free.

While some fans urged the Super Eagles forward to move to England to continue his career growth, others advised him to choose the 'money bag' offered in Saudi Arabia.

Okocha’s believes money is important

A clip has since gone viral showing Jay Jay Okocha's stance on such a situation. The former Bolton Wanderers star stated categorically that trophies do not put food on the table.

Speaking in Igbo, Okocha, 51, said as translated:

"I learnt early enough that trophies do not pay school fees. Money pays school fees. So it is the money I was after because I need to better my community.

"I needed to change my life and that of my family. I came from a poor background. But if the trophy comes while playing for the money, it is a bonus.

"We Africans mostly play for the money because because we have experienced poverty."

Osimhen to stay at Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen's potential move to Chelsea is off. The striker will stay at Napoli unless an offer comes in from Saudi Arabia, whose window is open until September 2.

His relationship with Napoli broke down during the negotiation, and if he stays at the club, he will be banished from the squad until January.

The deal collapsed after both parties could not agree on personal terms, with the Blues unable to propose a satisfactory offer.

