The year 2024 was undoubtedly one to remember for many Super Eagles attackers.

Although it began with the disappointment of missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), it turned into a highly rewarding year for players like Victor Boniface and others.

Ademola Lookman was another Nigerian forward who enjoyed a remarkable 2024.

The 27-year-old not only delivered his most prolific season in terms of goals but also led his club, Atalanta, to their first-ever UEFA Europa League title, capping it off with a sensational hat-trick in the final.

Victor Osimhen, meanwhile, made sure he wasn’t left out of the spotlight. After navigating a challenging transfer saga with Napoli, the Galatasaray star has gone on to break record after record.

Nonetheless, as the year winds down, former Arsenal goalkeeper, Emiliano Viviano, has named a Nigerian striker as his best attacker of 2024.

Ex-Arenal goalkeeper names Nigeria star as best attacker

In an interview captured by ilvaporreto.com, the 39-year-old named Lookman as his best attacker of 2024.

The former goalkeeper lauded the 27-year-old’s ability to adapt to the ever-evolving demands of modern football, highlighting his outstanding performance in the UEFA Europa League final.

Viviano was particularly impressed by Lookman’s composure under pressure, noting how the forward excelled in high-stakes situations.

“His ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment, like a final, has amazed both experts and fans alike,” Viviano remarked.

He praised Lookman’s knack for breaking through tough defences with decisive plays, attributing his success to not just raw talent but also relentless physical and mental preparation.

Looking deeper into Viviano’s comments, it’s hard not to agree. On a personal level, Lookman had an extraordinary year.

According to data from Fotmob, he contributed to over 30 goals across the calendar year. The 27-year-old capped off his incredible season by earning the prestigious honour of being named the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year.

Premier League icon urges Arsenal to sign Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League icon, Ian Wright, has urged Arsenal to sign Lookman in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are set to delve into the market for a new attacker following the injury to Bukayo Saka.

