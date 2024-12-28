Victor Osimhen has tipped Nigerian-eligible forward, Tolu Arokodare, for greatness in a recent interview

The combative Genk striker has continued to light up the Belgian Jupiler League with his flurry of goals

Arokodare is reportedly on the radar of the Super Eagles, with interim coach Augustine Eguavoen recently speaking about him

Tolu Arokodare has continued to see his staggering form in Belgium catch the attention of many.

The 24-year-old, who continues to light up the scenes with KRC Genk, once again produced a Player of the Match-worthy brace in the league fixture against Royal Antwerp.

Joel Ordonez defending against Tolu Arokodare during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge KV and KRC Genk on December 15 , 2024. Image: Isosport/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The former Amiens star, who is eligible to represent the Nigerian team, has now racked up 14 goals and four assists in his 22 appearances so far this season, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

These impressive numbers have not only boosted his stock and increased transfer interest in him but have also earned him encomiums from marquee Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen praises Arokodare

In response to a post by Naija Footballers, Osimhen expressed his admiration for Genk star’s impressive form. The Napoli loanee shared his thoughts, saying:

"To see him making a huge name for himself and for his team is something amazing. Knowing how he started, I know he will surely achieve greatness!"

Arokodare, who joined Genk in the winter of 2023, has been in sensational form this season. The forward has continued to shine, amassing an impressive 31 goals and seven assists for the club.

The 24-year-old was widely tipped for a call-up to the Nigerian national team during recent international windows.

However, interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, opted against selecting him, citing reasons why he believes it’s not yet the ideal time for Arokodare’s debut.

Despite this, Eguavoen hinted that the Belgian league star remains a priority on the Super Eagles' scouting radar.

Eguavoen speaks on coaching Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that interim coach, Eguavoen, discussed leading Nigeria through the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures.

The 59-year-old was asked about the possibility of continuing as interim manager, particularly given the NFF's slow progress in appointing a permanent head coach for the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen, however, gave a diplomatic response to the question. Notably, the Nigerian team last had a permanent manager in June 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng