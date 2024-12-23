Victor Osimhen and Boniface have resumed their virtual camaraderie on Instagram with messages to each other

Osimhen scored a brace during Galatasaray's 5-1 away thrashing of Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig

He shared a passionate message to his compatriot Victor Boniface, who is celebrating his 24th birthday

Victor Osimhen has love for Victor Boniface, and there is no better day to show it than on the Bayer Leverkusen forward's 24th birthday today, December 23, 2024.

Osimhen and Boniface are two of the most active Nigerian footballers on social media and are constantly relating with the fans and dropping comic content.

Victor Boniface looks on during Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg. Photo by Hesham Elsherif.

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray forward enjoyed a brilliant weekend, scoring twice during the Turkish champions' 5-1 away thrashing of Kayserispor, while the Germany-based striker continues his return from injury.

Osimhen sends birthday message to Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface turns 24 today, and one of the earliest messages he received publicly was from his Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen.

“Birthday blessings starboy!!! Only love and well wishes over here man!!! See you soon!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward yesterday congratulated Osimhen after he netted a brace for Galatasaray. He reshared his post on his IG story with the caption “highest”.

Both players have probably scheduled a mid-season vacation after Osimhen said, “see you soon” in his birthday post. Leverkusen and Galatasaray have played their last games of 2024.

The Turkish champions will resume on January 5, while the German Bundesliga are set for an extended break and will resume on January 10, as noted by Bundesliga.com.

Boniface will be targeting a return to action, having missed the last weeks due to an injury suffered on Super Eagles duty in November. He has resumed training but isn't deemed match-fit.

Osimhen could have a busy winter as discussions over his future could resume with multiple top European clubs interested in signing him up.

Boniface teases Osimhen for ‘buying’ airport

Legit.ng reported that Boniface congratulated Osimhen for buying an airport days after he shared on Instagram that his senior colleague purchased a private jet.

The Galatasaray loan forward responded in love, claiming that his national teammate likes to disturb him, subtly hinting that he did not buy a jet or an airport.

Source: Legit.ng