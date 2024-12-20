Victor Boniface never has a dull moment and is constantly picking on colleagues and fans on social media

The Bayer Leverkusen striker has picked on Victor Osimhen a lot in the last weeks, teasing him about properties

Osimhen has reacted to the latest ‘congratulations’ from his national teammate over his newest acquisition

Victor Boniface is at it again, and Osimhen is his target once more after he teased the Galatasaray loan forward over a supposed recent acquisition of a luxury property.

Osimhen and Boniface are close buddies on the national team, constantly throwing friendly jabs at each other on social media and encouraging one another.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 4-3 win over Trabzonspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

The Bayer Leverkusen star acknowledges that the Napoli-owned star is his senior colleague because he broke onto the scene before him and has achieved more in the sport.

Boniface teases Osimhen again

Boniface is a familiar menace on social media and comically relates with his colleagues and fans, such that he is nicknamed the meme lord for his online activities.

As seen in an exchange on Instagram, he recently announced that Galatasaray star Osimhen had acquired an airport and congratulated him weeks after claiming he had bought a plane.

The former FIFA U17 World Cup winner reacted to his Bundesliga forward's post, subtly probing why he wouldn't let him rest with different trolls and jabs.

It was not the first time in recent weeks that Boniface is making property or money jokes towards the Turkey-based striker, with the two enjoying close contact privately.

Boniface congratulates Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Boniface congratulated Osimhen on Instagram, claiming the former LOSC Lille forward bought a private jet which was recently delivered.

Osimhen joked around it, claiming Boniface's own is in the air and will soon be delivered, even though it was unclear whether the claims were valid or just another comic act.

Osimhen sends message to Boniface

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen sent a message to Boniface after the Bayer Leverkusen striker continued his goal drought for the national team against Libya.

Boniface debuted for the Super Eagles in September 2023 but has yet to score his first goal as concerns grow among the fans over not replicating his club form in the national team.

