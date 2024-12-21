Ademola Lookman was recently crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men’s Player of the Year

The Nigerian forward edged out fierce competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, among others, to clinch the prize

The agent of the marquee Atalanta forward has hinted at the reason behind his CAF Men’s POTY award success

Ademola Lookman reached the pinnacle of African football when he was crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year on December 16.

The Nigerian forward, enjoying a stellar season, clinched the prestigious award ahead of four other nominees: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/PSG), Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns).

While many Moroccan fans expressed disappointment over their captain Hakimi missing out on the honour, they might take some solace in the fact that another Moroccan, Lookman’s agent, Nabile Hakimi, played a crucial role in his rise to stardom.

Nabile recently detailed the challenges Lookman overcame to achieve this remarkable success. Four years ago, the Atalanta forward’s career hit rock bottom after missing a critical penalty for Fulham against West Ham United.

Hakimi recounted how Lookman faced widespread ridicule, particularly on social media, for his failed Panenka penalty attempt, which cost Fulham a vital point that night.

Lookman’s agent speaks on CAF POTY success

In an interview with La Nouvelle Tribune, Nabile, who has no familial ties to Hakimi, shared insights into Lookman’s remarkable journey.

"Ademola Lookman has an incredible story,” Nabileremarked. “He missed a penalty attempting a Panenka in 2020 and was at rock bottom."

Highlighting the key factors behind Lookman’s CAF Men’s Player of the Year success, the seasoned agent explained:

"However, through hard work, perseverance, and a steely mentality, he never gave up. He serves as an example for this young generation."

Lookman himself acknowledged how he refused to let the ridicule following his failed penalty define his career.

The Nigerian forward has since continued his meteoric rise, amassing 16 goal involvements in 19 appearances this season, according to data from FotMob.

