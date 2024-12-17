Ademola Lookman was awarded the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men's Player of the Year prize

The Nigerian forward won the prize ahead of Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi, among other nominees

Several Moroccan outlets have criticised CAF for awarding Lookman the prize over home favourite Hakimi

The Confederation of African Football (CAF)'s decision to award Ademola Lookman the 2024 Player of the Year (POTY) award has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from the Moroccan media.

Lookman, who clinched the prestigious award, edged out local favourite Achraf Hakimi and three other nominees to claim the top honour.

It is worth noting that earlier reports, including those from Foot Mercato, had strongly suggested that Hakimi would win the award. However, to the surprise and dismay of several outlets that propagated this narrative, Lookman was ultimately named the winner.

In the aftermath of CAF's announcement, numerous Moroccan media outlets have launched sharp criticisms against the continent's football governing body.

Moroccan media criticise CAF after Lookman's win

As reported by 365 Scores, Moroccan newspaper Al-Mountakhab directed harsh criticism at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), stating:

“For the second time in Africa, the Golden Ball has been stolen from Morocco’s Lions.

The publication further accused CAF’s technical committee, responsible for selecting Africa’s best player, of acting arbitrarily.

“The committee continues to steal, improvise, and operate randomly, deliberately wronging the Moroccan Lions for the second consecutive time,” the newspaper claimed.

Al-Mountakhab emphasised that Achraf Hakimi deserved to be crowned Africa’s best player, delivering a strong rebuke to CAF.

This sentiment was echoed by Al-Oumk, which reported the announcement under the headline:

“Contrary to expectations… Nigerian Lookman snatches the 2024 African Golden Ball.”

Hakimi, who had earlier spoken about his hopes of winning the award, has yet to respond to the growing criticism surrounding CAF’s decision to overlook him for the Player of the Year honour.

Lookman speaks at CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman spoke in his dialect during his acceptance of the CAF POTY Award.

The Nigerian forward greeted the audience in Yoruba before switching to English during his address.

Lookman became the second Nigerian player to clinch the prize in as many years, following Victor Osimhen’s win in 2023.

