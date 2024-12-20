Newly crowned CAF Men’s Player of the Year Ademola Lookman could be heading back to the English Premier League

The 27-year-old’s management has made contact with two top teams in England ahead of a possible transfer

Lookman has had a phenomenal year and is currently rated as one of the world’s best forwards in the last two seasons

Ademola Lookman seems like the most-wanted African footballer on the planet as top clubs are inquiring about signing the Nigerian forward next summer.

The 27-year-old forward was recently crowned the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year, beating Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra, and Ronwen Williams to the prestigious award.

Ademola Lookman's team has kickstarted negotiations with two top Premier League teams ahead of a potential deal. Photo by Timothy Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Lookman has experienced a career turnaround since joining Atalanta two seasons ago, becoming one of Gian Piero Gasperini’s top attackers in his time at the Italian club.

Last season, the Nigerian forward scored an impressive 17 goals and created 10 assists for La Dea per Transfermarkt, leading the club to win their first-ever European title, while also taking them to the final of the Copa Italia.

Lookman, who also finished 14th overall in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, has attracted interest from top clubs inquiring about a possible transfer in January or summer.

Top EPL teams kickstart talks with Lookman

Meanwhile, Lookman’s management seems to have taken a forward approach and has contacted Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of a possible deal for the Nigerian winger, AllAfrica.com reports.

The 27-year-old forward’s management are eager to cash in on the Atalanta forward now that his transfer value appears to have skyrocketed to €55 million per Transfermarkt.

Liverpool have been longterm admirers of Lookman but the Reds will have to battle rivals Manchester City for the signature of the Nigerian forward although Atalanta are undecided on their next steps for their star player.

Lookman achieves new career milestone

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman has been ranked among the top ten most valuable players in the Italian Serie A just days after winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award.

The Atalanta forward’s market value experienced a tremendous increase from €40 million to €55 million after an impactful year that saw him win major accolades including team and individual honours.

Lookman becomes the second most valuable player behind Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, valued at €75 million.

