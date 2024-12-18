Ademola Lookman's dad disclosed that his son remains very committed, which is one reason for his success

The Atalanta forward has bagged the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award ahead of four other nominees

He joins Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Osimhen as the Nigerians who have won the prize

Ademola Lookman's father was inside the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco, when his son was handed the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The proud dad arrived at the venue in the company of his wife and other family members as Lookman was named the best player on the continent.

Five players, Ademola Lookman, Achraf Hakimi, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy, and Ronwen Williams, were nominated for this year's award.

Ademola Lookman’s cites humility and dedication as responsive for his son's success. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin.

The Atalanta of Italy star bagged the ultimate prize on the night following his impressive performances for club and country, ESPN reports.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up, where he scored three goals.

Lookman grabbed a brace in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Cameroon in the second round and then scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Angola in the quarterfinal.

He was outstanding in the Europa League final, scoring all three goals in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old was crowned the best footballer in Africa, joining an exclusive list of Nigerians who have won the award.

Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba Nwankwo Kanu and recently Victor Osimhen have all won the prestigious prize in the past.

Lookman's dad disclosed that his son's humility and dedication are responsible for his success. The proud dad said via Complete Sports:

“I am proud of him as a father because he is a very committed player, he is very humble, he does not like too much publicity.

"He really wants to focus on his football. And that is what has taken him to this level.”

Moroccan fans unimpressed

Legit.ng earlier reported that football fans and pundits in Morocco are upset after Achraf Hakimi missed out on the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The ceremony was held in Marrakech, and Hakimi arrived at the venue alongside his family, including his mother

It fueled fans' hopes that the PSG star would be announced the winner, but Ademola Lookman was crowned.

