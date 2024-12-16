Football fans have expressed outrage over the leaked results of the forthcoming CAF Men’s Player of the Year Award

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi has been rumoured to be the winner of the award ahead of Ademola Lookman

Hakimi and Lookman are the frontrunners for the prestigious award with the winner set to be announced on Monday

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is already receiving backlash from Nigerian football fans following the leaked results of the Men’s Player of the Year award.

Leaked results suggest Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is set to be named winner of the prestigious award ahead of Nigeria and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi has been declared the winner of the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year in a leaked result ahead of the CAF Awards. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

Lookman and Hakimi are the leading contenders for the Men’s Player of the Year award after making the top five finalists released by CAF for their outstanding performances in the year under review.

Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirrasy, and Ronwen Williams are the other three contestants vying for the award which is set to take place at the Palais des Congrès, Marrakech, Morocco on Monday, December 16, CAF online reports.

The leaked results have sparked outrage among fans, raising questions about the selection criteria and whether performances or reputation take precedence.

Nigerians question leaked CAF POTY result

On social media, Nigerian fans voiced their dissatisfaction, accusing CAF of favouritism after leaked results show Lookman losing the Player of the Year award to Hakimi.

@Dnetblaster posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Ahead of the CAF awards tonight in Morocco, I have heard few alarms in regards to Achraf Hakimi being the leading contender to the Best player award ahead of Ademola Lookman. It is not only laughable but will make a mockery of the award if it happens.”

@ThatVyktur also tweeted:

“Dear @CAF_Online, Ademola Lookman 🇳🇬 deserves it more than anyone else, AFCON finalist, Europa League winner, COPA Italia finalist, won about 20 man of the match awards, with lots of beautiful goals, including a hattrick in the final. If it's about fair place the guy is also a cool-tempered being. Be wise!”

@Oyindamorela_ also shared his thoughts:

“I really don’t want to believe this supposed leak from CAF aa out Hakimi winning the APOTY.”

@HBDNKEMAKONAM is asking CAF to be transparent and honest:

“Now that Achraf Hakimi will be accompanied by PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, on a private jet for the CAF Awards ceremony, hope Ademola Lookman would not be robbed? CAF should be transparent and honest. FIFA is watching.”

Lookman misses out on CAF POTY

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Lookman finished an overall fourth in a leaked result of the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year awards circulating in the media.

The Atalanta forward was the overwhelming favourite to win the award but the leaked results disclosed Hakimi claimed the top prize.

Source: Legit.ng