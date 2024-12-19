Achraf Hakimi missed out on the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award held in Marrakech on December 16

The defender led Morocco to claim bronze at the Olympic Games and also won the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France

However, CAF announced Nigerian international Ademola Lookman as the winner of the coveted award after a remarkable year

A French journalist, Herve Penot, explained why Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi missed out on the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

Five players, including Hakimi, Ademola Lookman, Ronwen Williams, Serhou Guirassy, and Simon Adingra, were nominated for the prestigious prize.

At the Awards ceremony in Marrakech on Monday night, December 16, Nigeria's Lookman was announced winner of the prestigious gong.

Fans in Morocco were left disappointed, as many had tipped their homeboy to win the coveted prize during the event.

Lookman had an outstanding 2024, helping Nigeria reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored three goals.

The forward grabbed a brace in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Cameroon in the second round before netting the only goal against Angola in the quarter-final

He also scored all three goals and was man-of-the-match in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Hakimi also had a great year for the club and country after he captained Morocco to claim bronze at the Olympic Games and won the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France.

Why Hakimi missed out on CAF Award

Football expert Penot admitted that the defender was brilliant but stated that Hakimi did not enjoy success with Morocco at the AFCON tournament.

He also highlighted the player's crucial penalty miss in the Round of 16. Herve Penot said via Le Site Info:

"Hakimi had a remarkable season with Paris Saint-Germain, but I think the AFCON was not kind to him and did not weigh in his favour in the race for the Player of the Year award, especially after Morocco's early elimination from the competition," Penot told Le Site Info.

"In addition, Hakimi missed a crucial penalty against South Africa, a moment that could have changed the course of the match, allowing Morocco to qualify and perhaps win the title.

"The award only rewards the performances of players in the year 2024, a year in which Lookman has enjoyed resounding success with both his club and his national team."

Peseiro hails Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has reacted to Ademola Lookman's recent achievements.

The Benin Republic national team head coach credited Atalanta’s head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, for the player's feat.

The Portuguese gaffer was full of praise for his former player.

