Ademola Lookman was named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year at the CAF Awards held in Morocco

Initial rumours before the ceremony suggested Achraf Hakimi had pipped Lookman to claim the top prize

A Moroccan taxi driver has weighed in on the event and explained why Hakimi should have won the gold

Ademola Lookman is the newest African Footballer of the Year, but some Moroccans, who believe Achraf Hakimi was more deserving express their disagreement.

Lookman had a spectacular season for Atalanta, scoring a hat trick to help them win the UEFA Europa League final. He also helped the Super Eagles reach the AFCON 2023 final.

Achraf Hakimi was at the CAF Awards with his mother and brother. Photo from @CAF_Online.

Hakimi was seen as the main challenger, and the Super Eagles star also toppled competition from Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

South African goalkeeper Williams won both the goalkeeper and interclub player of the year awards, as noted by CAF Online.

Moroccan fan speaks on Lookman's win

Initial rumours filtered through the African media 24 hours before the award that Paris Saint-Germain defender Hakimi had won the award ahead of the Nigerian.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was honoured to announce the winner, called the Atalanta forward's name to wrap up the night.

A Moroccan taxi driver who spoke to OJB Sports explained why his compatriot should have won the gold at the event in Marrakech.

“Hakimi is the best player in Africa. He came third with the Moroccan team during the Olympics in Paris this year. He came fourth at the World Cup in Qatar, and he won the French Ligue with PSG,” he said.

The former Real Madrid star flew in from Paris and was at the event with his mother, fuelling speculations he had won. Lookman dressed in agbada and was with his father and mother.

Osimhen sends message to Lookman

