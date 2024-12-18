Amaju Pinnick has claimed credit for Ademola Lookman’s crowning moment as CAF Men’s Player of the Year

The former Nigeria Football Federation president played a huge role in helping Lookman switch his allegiance to Nigeria

Lookman had formerly represented England at youth level but made a switch to represent Nigeria in 2022

Amaju Pinnick is delighted to see Ademola Lookman win the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year after playing a significant role in the forward’s switch to represent Nigeria.

Just two years after switching allegiances to Nigeria, the Atalanta winger has ascended to become Africa's foremost football icon, demonstrating his remarkable talent and brave decision to represent the Super Eagles.

According to the BBC, Nigeria had been keen on Lookman since his early days at Everton, but it was not until late 2021 that he switched international allegiance after representing England at youth level.

Born in South London to Nigerian parents, the 27-year-old forward was convinced to dump the country of his birth for the African giants where he has since established himself as a key member of the Super Eagles.

Lookman was instrumental for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring three knockout stage goals as the Super Eagles clinched the silver medal in the competition.

Pinnick claims glory for Lookman’s POTY win

Meanwhile, Pinnick has detailed how God used him to play a key role in the success story of Lookman after the Nigerian forward was crowned 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

The Atalanta forward defeated Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirrasy, Simon Adingra, and Ronwen Williams to win the prestigious award for the first time in his career.

Lookman also became the sixth Nigerian footballer to win the big prize in African football after the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Nwankwo Kanu, and Victor Osimhen.

Lookman’s father delighted with son’s success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman’s father feels proud to see his son named the CAF Men’s Player of the Year after a delightful year with Atalanta and the Super Eagles.

The proud dad inside the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco in the company of his wife and family members as they cheered the Atalanta star during his crowning moment.

