Ademola Lookman was named Men's Player of the Year for 2024 at the Confederation of African Football

The Nigerian forward edged out fierce competition from Achraf Hakimi, Ronwen Williams, and Serhou Guirassy to clinch the prize

The marquee Atalanta star took time to share a touching moment with his father following his receipt of the prize

Ademola Lookman reached the pinnacle of men's football on the continent after being crowned the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year.

The Nigerian forward, who faced stiff competition from four other players—Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra, and Ronwen Williams—ultimately edged out all of them to claim the prize.

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman poses alongside his dad upon arrival to attend the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football Award. Image: Mustafa Yalcin.

The aftermath of Lookman clinching the award at the Palais des Congrès de Marrakech ceremony has continued to generate widespread reactions from both fans and family alike.

However, one moment that has particularly stood out was the touching moment shared between Lookman and his father.

In footage shared on social media by CAF, the 27-year-old was seen hugging his father while muttering a flurry of words to each other in what appeared to be a deeply emotional moment for the pair.

The video shared on social media has since sparked widespread reactions from fans, with many supporters of the Nigerian striker wasting little time to express their admiration.

Fans' reactions to Lookman's moment with his dad

@AlaShiNe, commenting on the heartwarming moment, wrote:

“We don’t see this often—such a beautiful father-son moment 🥹🥹🥹”

@OyinTGSPE shared her thoughts, posting:

“The proudest African father today 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”

@BBtarddy cheekily added:

“A proud moment for the family 💚”

@BornoSchoolNews wasn’t left out, writing:

“An emotional father-son moment. ❤️”

Lookman, who has been in exceptional form, also took the opportunity to highlight his Nigerian heritage while accepting the award at the prestigious gala.

The forward, currently on track for his most productive season yet, according to data from Fotmob, will be hoping to cap it off by leading Atalanta to their first-ever Serie A title by the end of the season.

Moroccan journalist slams CAF after award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Moroccan journalist, Tawfiq Al-Sanhaji, has criticised CAF for its decision to name Lookman Player of the Year over Hakimi.

The Moroccan football expert stated that Hakimi, who finished as runner-up the previous year, was the deserving winner of the prize, particularly for his achievements with the national team.

