While the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards have largely stirred felicitations across the Nigerian football circle, the same cannot be said in Morocco, as it has stirred widespread resentment.

The highly anticipated ceremony, held at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, saw Ademola Lookman claim the coveted Men’s Player of the Year award.

Lookman’s triumph came amidst strong speculation in Morocco that Achraf Hakimi would take home the prize.

However, in the aftermath of the Nigerian’s victory, the Moroccan media has expressed significant discontent.

The latest to voice his disappointment is football expert, Tawfiq Al-Sanhaji, who lamented that Hakimi’s failure to win the prestigious award was a regret for Moroccan fans.

Moroccan expert slams CAF for award

In a statement to 365scores, the Moroccan sports analyst expressed his disappointment, saying:

“It is a great regret for all Moroccan fans, and for everyone who follows football in Morocco, because Achraf Hakimi displayed exceptional performances throughout the year with the Moroccan national team and Paris Saint-Germain.”

Al-Sanhaji emphasised that Hakimi demonstrated remarkable consistency and played a pivotal role in helping Morocco secure third place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He further argued that Hakimi fully deserves the African Golden Ball, not only for his outstanding performances this year but also as compensation for Moroccan players being overlooked despite their brilliance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, according to data from Leagues Reporter, Lookman’s triumph marks a historic moment for Nigerian football.

His win ensures that Nigeria has produced back-to-back African Player of the Year winners for the first time in nearly three decades, a feat last achieved when Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba claimed the award in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

Moroccan media criticise CAF

Legit.ng in an earlier report detailed that several Moroccan media outlets have vented their frustration with CAF after Hakimi missed out on the POTY prize.

Swirling reports had indicated that the PSG defender was the favourite to clinch the award in the lead-up to the Marrakech gala.

