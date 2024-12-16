Nigeria is in contention to win multiple awards at the 2024 CAF Awards ceremony set to take place in Morocco

Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie have bagged nominations for the Men and Women’s Player of the Year awards

The CAF Awards ceremony will take place at the Palais des Congrès, Marrakech, with 19 awards to be contested for

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set for the 2024 football awards with Nigeria contesting for some of the top honours.

The 2024 awards will be hosted at the Palais des Congrès, Marrakech on Monday, December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco with 19 categories of awards set to be worn.

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman is the leading candidate to win the Men's Player of the Year award at this year's CAF Awards. Photo by Image Photo Agency

According to CAF Online, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi, Ademola Lookman, and Ronwen Williams have all been lined up for the CAF Awards 2024 Player of the Year Top Prize.

Other categories to look out for in the award ceremony include Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Club of the Year, and National Teams of the Year.

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the award categories Nigerian stands a good chance of winning in tonight’s award ceremony.

Possible CAF Awards Nigeria could win

Nigeria have been nominated in some prestigious categories in the CAF Awards and they stand a good chance of winning.

Men’s Player of the Year

Lookman is the overwhelming favourite to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year award after a remarkable year with Atalanta and the Super Eagles.

Lookman will contend for the top honour against four other superstars with Morocco’s Hakimi as the closest challenger for the award.

Women’s Player of the Year

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is also in contention for the Women’s Player of the Year award after being named among the top three finalists by CAF.

Zambian forward Barbara Banda and Moroccan Sanna Mssoudy are the other two ladies nominated for the prestigious award.

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Nigeria’s Nnadozie is the overwhelming favourite to win the 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year award ahead of Morocco’s Khadijah Er-Armichi and South Africa’s Andile Dlamini.

National Team of the Year (Men)

The Super Eagles have an outside chance of being crowned the Men’s National Team of the Year after winning the silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Nigeria will battle Ivory Coast and South Africa for the top honour.

National Team of the Year (Women)

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will also contest for the Women’s Team of the Year award against South Africa and Morocco.

Hakimi speaks on purported win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hakimi broke his silence after rumours suggested he could be crowned the possible winner of the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award ahead of rival Lookman.

The PSG defender disclosed it is his ambition to win the prestigious award which will crown his effort of all his hard work as a footballer.

Source: Legit.ng