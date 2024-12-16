Ademola Lookman is being tipped to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award in a ceremony in Morocco

The Nigeria Football Federation is backing the Super Eagles forward to win the coveted prize on December 16

Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy, Ronwen Williams and Achraf Hakimi are other players nominated for the gong

The Nigeria Football Federation is rooting for Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman to be crowned CAF Player of the Year 2024.

In a statement released 24 hours before the CAF Awards Ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, the NFF reiterated that 'Lookman is the man'.

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze had raised the alarm, saying his 'source' claimed that Achraf Hakimi is the leading contender for the award.

NFF backs Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo: Visionhaus.

Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra, and Ronwen Williams are other players on the five-man shortlist for the prestigious award this year.

However, the NFF stated that none of the other nominees matched Lookman's achievements for the year.

Below are 7 key points from NFF's statement

1. AFCON Contributions:

Ademola Lookman was pivotal in Nigeria’s journey during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Final in Cote d’Ivoire, contributing 3 goals and 2 assists.

2. UEFA Europa League Heroics:

He scored a hat-trick to lead Atalanta FC to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, securing the UEFA Europa Cup title in May.

3. Exceptional Club Form:

The 27-year-old forward has recorded 11 goals and 5 assists in 18 appearances for Atalanta this season, including a crucial goal against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

4. AFCON Qualification Impact:

Lookman scored 2 key goals during Nigeria’s AFCON qualification campaign, with 2 additional goals controversially disallowed.

5. Comparison to Rivals:

None of the other nominees, including Simon Adingra of Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, South Africa’s Ronwen Williams, or Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, matches Lookman’s achievements this year.

6 Historic Opportunity for Nigeria:

A win for Lookman would make Nigeria the stand-alone second-most successful country in CAF Player of the Year wins (7 titles), surpassing Cote d’Ivoire and just behind Cameroon.

7. Legacy Continuation:

If victorious, Lookman would succeed fellow Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, ensuring Nigeria retains the prestigious title for a consecutive year.

